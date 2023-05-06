Two people were rescued from a single-engine airplane crash that occurred about a mile southwest of Pitt-Greenville Airport earlier today.
The man and the woman in the aircraft suffered scratches and bruises but otherwise appeared unharmed, Pitt County Emergency Management Director Randy Gentry said.
They were transported to ECU Health Medical Center for treatment and further evaluation. A hospital spokesman confirmed the survivors were brought to the hospital but could not provide updates on their condition.
The crash happened at about 8:44 a.m. today, said Kim W. “Bill” Hopper, the airport’s executive director.
“It crashed on the south side of the river in a swampy area,” Gentry said.
The aircraft is a Piper PA-28 apparently based out of Greensboro, Hopper said. It appears the aircraft was flying to Greenville, and there was no indication of problems before the crash, he said. A helicopter saw the survivors outside the aircraft, waving, Hopper said.
Greenville Fire-Rescue, Pitt County Emergency Management and other law enforcement and EMS organizations responded. Fire-rescue launched a boat and found the site.
“Because of the area the plane went down in, there wasn’t a safe way to remove them so we contacted the Coast Guard from Elizabeth City,” Gentry said.
Since the plane was in a swampy area, the boat couldn’t reach it, Gentry said. Fire-Rescue medics exited the boat, walking and swimming in an attempt to reach the survivors, he said.
Because the river’s current was moving quickly, it was decided it would be safer for a helicopter to hoist the survivors from the scene, Gentry said. The medics also were hoisted from the scene because it was safer.
“I’m very pleased with how things turned out and I can’t say enough about the partnerships of the agencies,” he said.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.
It’s unknown when and how the aircraft will be removed from the scene, Gentry said. It will depend on the investigation.
Greenville Police Department used a drone to photograph the scene for investigators, a department spokeswoman said.
Several reports indicated the crash survivors were flying in for today's East Carolina University graduation, attributing the information to Greenville Fire-Rescue. Gentry said he had not received confirmation of the information.
Previous story
Two people have been recovered and are being transported to ECU Health Medical Center after being rescued from a single-engine aircraft that crashed about a mile southwest of Pitt-Greenville Airport.
A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter was brought in the aid with the rescue, a Pitt County spokeswoman said.
The crash happened at about 8:44 a.m. today, said Kim W. “Bill” Hopper, the airport’s executive director.
There are conflicting details about the location of the crash. Local officials reported it occurred in a densely wooded area west, southwest of the airport. The Federal Aviation Administration reports the aircraft crashed into the Tar River.
The aircraft is a Piper PA-28 apparently based out of Greensboro, Hopper said. It appears the aircraft was flying to Greenville, and there was no indication of problems before the crash, he said.
Hopper said a helicopter was in the area and reported seeing two people outside the aircraft, waving.
The FAA said the National Transportation Safety Board will be in charge of the investigation.