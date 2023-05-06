Crash rescue

A screen grab from a U.S. Coast Guard video shows crew members retrieving a plane crash survivor from a swampy area near the Pitt-Greenville Airport on Friday, May 5.

Two people were rescued from a single-engine airplane crash that occurred about a mile southwest of Pitt-Greenville Airport earlier today.

The man and the woman in the aircraft suffered scratches and bruises but otherwise appeared unharmed, Pitt County Emergency Management Director Randy Gentry said.

A crew from the U.S. Coast Guard retrieved two plane crash survivors and Greenville responders from a swampy crash site near the Pitt-Greenville Airport on Friday, May 5, in video posted by the Coast Guard.


