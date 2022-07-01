The parade and parties of years’ past are missing, but members of the Greenville Industrial-Eppes Alumni Association are gathering this weekend for their first reunion in three years.
This is the 42nd reunion of the organization that was formed in 1980 to “rekindle the ideals installed by the faculties of the former Greenville Industrial and Eppes High Schools,” the institutions that educated Greenville’s black community through 1970. The organization gives scholarships and recognizes the accomplishments of association members.
The association held Zoom reunions in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19 pandemic, said James Harper Jr., the alumni association’s president.
“This will be a hybrid. We had virtual (reunions) for the last two years and this year we are combining. We’ll have some in person and some on Zoom,” he said.
The association’s parade and Saturday night banquet aren’t taking place this year but its business meeting will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Scholarships will be presented during the meeting, and leaders will induct members of the Class of 1970 and Class of 1971 — made up of former students who would have gone on to Eppes but instead went to J.H. Rose High School. Harper said members of the classes of 1972-77 will be inducted in future years.
There also will be presentations to honorary Bulldogs, community members who were not classmates but support alumni activities, and to the outstanding alumni of the year, Harper said.
There also will be a rededication of the Heritage Society Cultural Center in the newly renovated Eppes Recreation Center on Saturday, followed by a gathering of family and friends from 12:30-4 p.m. at the center.
“This is a continuation of the positive working relationships we’ve had with city officials for the last 20 years or so,” Harper said.
The cultural center is made up of three rooms in the Eppes Center that contain memorabilia and photographs of the school, its students, faculty and staff. One room also contains a model of the former school building, which burned in late 1969.
The City of Greenville renovated the recreation center this year, adding a 1,150-square-foot entrance and lobby. The cultural center and Police Athletic League rooms also were updated.
The city incorporated the input of the association’s members in the lobby design. It contains historic photographs of the school’s C.M. Eppes, other principals and life at the school along with a written synopsis of its history.
Harper said he expects 100 people will attend this year’s event in person and another 100 will attend virtually.
At one time the alumni association reunion would bring about 800 people to Greenville. Harper said while the event will never again reach those numbers, the school’s remaining alumni believe it’s critical to keep the memory of the school and its educators alive.
“It was one of the three major foundations we had that established who we are today,” Harper said. “It was the school, the church and the community. The community supported that school beyond compare. We had outstanding administrators, teachers, staff and supporters from the community.”
Community members filled the school’s stadium during football games and supported its annual homecoming and Christmas parades.
Harper, who grew up on Cadillac Street, said teachers and administrators lived near his home. It wasn’t unusual to find them on his parents’ front porch, discussing Harper and his classmates.
“There was no way I was going to get away with anything,” Harper said. That support extended throughout the traditional black neighborhoods in Greenville.
“It is one of the reasons we are committed to keeping this legacy alive as long as we possibly can,” Harper said.
“There are so many people who moved into Greenville in the last 50-plus years that don’t know anything about that school,” he said. “It has produced doctors and lawyers, state senators, politicians and teachers and military officers and veterans of all sorts. Just some good people came out of that school.”
The weekend’s official activities conclude 10:30 a.m. Sunday with a church service at the Eppes Center.