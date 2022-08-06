Fans waved and cheered at Friday’s sendoff for the Pitt County Girls Softball League’s All-Star team as members boarded a bus to set out on their journey to the Little League Softball World Series, a trip that was expected to take no more than 15 minutes, depending on traffic.

It’s only about 7 miles from Winterville’s Sara Law Softball Complex to Greenville’s Elm Street Park, but for the next several days, the two will seem worlds apart. Unlike their home field on Reedy Branch Road, Stallings Stadium will bring the girls ESPN coverage and the prospect of international competition practically in their own backyard.

080622_gdr_llwslocals-25.jpg

The Pitt County Girls Softball Little League team huddles up and says a prayer during practice at Sarah Law Softball Complex on Wednesday, August 3.


080622_gdr_llwslocals-29.jpg

Harper Bradley, 13, and Clara Allen, 13, do a secret handshake in the dugout during practice at Sarah Law Softball Complex on Wednesday.
080622_gdr_llwslocals-13.jpg

Pitt County Girls Softball Little League All-Star team practices at Sarah Law Softball Complex on Wednesday, August 3.

Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.