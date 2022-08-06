Fans waved and cheered at Friday’s sendoff for the Pitt County Girls Softball League’s All-Star team as members boarded a bus to set out on their journey to the Little League Softball World Series, a trip that was expected to take no more than 15 minutes, depending on traffic.
It’s only about 7 miles from Winterville’s Sara Law Softball Complex to Greenville’s Elm Street Park, but for the next several days, the two will seem worlds apart. Unlike their home field on Reedy Branch Road, Stallings Stadium will bring the girls ESPN coverage and the prospect of international competition practically in their own backyard.
Parents and grandparents who have driven these players to practices and games since many of them were in preschool would have gladly shuttled them to East Carolina University’s College Hill Suites, where team members will live in the dorms during the tournament. But Little League insisted the North Carolina host team arrive on a bus, just like teams from Italy, Puerto Rico, Canada and the Philippines.
“They had a little bit longer trip than we have,” team manager Gentry Coward quipped as parents, players and coaches waited for their transportation to arrive. “I guess they want them to have the same experience as the other teams coming in.”
Over the next few days, local team members, along with girls from seven other states, three foreign countries and the U.S. territory island, will take part in a flurry of activities — from media interviews to a private party at Sawyer’s Fun Park — leading up to Monday’s Opening Ceremony at the Town Common. The Pitt County team, which beat Rowan Little League to cinch the state title last month, will take the field at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the opening day’s Game 3.
Catcher Michelle Jenkins wishes it could be sooner. The 12-year-old, who this fall will attend C.M. Eppes Middle School across the street from the stadium, was counting the days until she could try on her Little League Softball World Series uniform.
“I feel like after we get on the field, we’ll be OK,” she said. “But just waiting is nerve-racking.”
The reality is that team members have not had a very long wait to make it to the 48-year-old series. After years of competing in the Babe Ruth League, the Pitt County Girls Softball League made the switch after Greenville signed a five-year agreement to host the Little League Softball World Series event. (See related story.)
Clara Allen was among the 2021 All-Stars who were a game away from securing the North Carolina host team’s spot for last year’s Little League Softball World Series in Greenville. What was to have been the inaugural season in 2020 was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have the advantage because we’re going to have a bunch of people from the community coming out to support us. No one else is going to have that,” said Clara, a 13-year-old who plays second base. “I’m excited for just the whole experience.”
Parent Hope Knittle said many of the girls have been looking forward to this experience for two years. Her daughter Rayne, 11, who plays left field, will have a chance to step up to a Little League World Series plate ahead of her brother. Rooke Knittle was a member of the unbeaten Greenville Tar Heel Little League state championship team that was sent home from the Southeast Regionals in Warner Robbins, Georgia, last year due to a player testing positive for COVID.
Although their team didn’t get to take part in the World Series last year either, Ava Coward and Kamdyn Haislip were at Elm Street for every game.
Kamdyn, whose cousin, Haley Haislip plays softball for N.C. State, is excited for her chance to play in a televised game. “If we played in the regionals, we would have played on TV already,” said the 13-year-old, who has been playing softball since she was 4.
Playing on ESPN is a lifelong dream for Ava, who alternates pitching and covering third base with teammate Kamdyn. The 13-year-old never gets tired of softball. She is among half a dozen members of the team who play nearly year-round on a travel team that her dad coaches.
Ava’s mom, Melissa Jones Coward, was a member of Pitt County Girls Softball League’s first state championship team. Melissa’s name is on a plaque at the softball complex, though she didn’t actually play at Sara Law, which was built the year after her softball career ended. Back then, the games were slow-pitch, which Melissa said is not nearly as much like baseball as the fast-pitch version.
“She (Ava) works hard,” her mother said. “She works way harder than I did at that age, that’s for sure.”
Donell Albritton, whose daughter, Alana, plays right field, said the team’s strong work ethic, along with the chemistry of its members, is what has brought the girls to this level of play.
“It’s the work they put in,” Albritton said Tuesday as his daughter and her teammates sweated through a two-hour practice. “It’s 96 degrees. This is what they do every day.
“I’m pretty sure for 95 percent of them, this is the second thing they’ve done today, softball-related,” he said. “Whether they’ve done conditioning, speed and agility, some sort of training, this is just the end of the day for them.”
How do Coward and fellow coaches Brian Booth and Emery Smith get their players to work so hard?
Melissa said it is the players, not the coaches or the parents, who do the pushing.
“They’ve got to love it to be able to do this every day,” she said. “It’s really not us; it’s the kids wanting it. We’re just the drivers.”
Carting kids to practices, games and tournaments almost year-round leaves little time for families to do any other kind of summer travel.
“We sold those souls a long time ago,” Albritton said, laughing, when asked about his last family vacation.
C.J. James, whose 12-year-old daughter, Peyton, plays right field, has to plan around her sports schedule and that of his 4-year-old, who will start T-ball in the fall.
“We try to find balance in it the best way you can,” he said.
Heather Booth, whose 13-year-old daughter, Sarah, plays first base, said short trips to Bath are all the family has had time for this summer. She is not sure there will be a vacation after the series, which is scheduled to end just two weeks before the start of classes for Pitt County Schools.
Besides, many parents are using vacation time during the tournament. Still, they are happy that the privilege of watching their kids compete doesn’t come with a hotel bill.
Although she enjoys traveling for tournaments, Sarah said staying in the dorms should be even more fun than staying in a hotel.
“You get to live a college life for a week,” she said. “I’m excited it’s in my hometown. If we were in Florida, only our moms and dads could watch us.”