Cookie lovers rejoice.
The global pandemic has not canceled cookie season — that delicious six-week period, sandwiched between late winter and early March when Girl Scouts can be spotted selling Thin Mints and Caramel deLites from red wagons and at cookie booths set up outside grocery stores.
Saturday was the official kickoff of this year’s delectable season, set during a time when selling to the public is harder than ever. Girl Scout leaders in Pitt County said they’ve had to think outside the cookie box this year to reach the public.
“I think our biggest challenge of trying to sell cookies in a pandemic, is to keep our girls safe, and let our customers know we are trying to be safe,” said area coordinator Deborah Brady, who has been with Girl Scouts for almost 40 years, “We have had to handle things a little bit differently, but we still need [the public’s] support.”
Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Girls Scouts will hold a drive-through at University Church of Christ at 100 Crestline Blvd., off of Greenville Boulevard across from Golden Corral.
“When customers see us here, they should stop — because we may not be at some of the places we have been in the past,” she added.
Customers can find other locations by going to www.nccoastalpines.org and entering their zip code in the cookie finder. Cookies also can be purchased from individual girls or online.
“Each girl, and her family, has an email link they can send to family and friends, and the girls will still get the credit [for the sales]. Girls will be able to do porch drop-offs, or pick-ups — all contactless,” Brady added.
In addition, Girl Scouts can accept credit cards and debit cards.
“There is an app every parent has on their phone, where they can take the payment. It will email a receipt to the customer immediately,” Brady said.
Proceeds from cookie sales are the driving force behind what girls are able to do annually. This includes camps, community improvement projects and field trips.
“We are trying to meet the needs of our girls. That doesn’t change in a pandemic,” Brady said.
“We have six weeks to fund the whole Girls Scouts program in eastern North Carolina for another year,” Brady added. “So when you think about it that way, these are not just cookies.”
A drive-through pep-rally Saturday at University Church of Christ — complete with games, prizes, goal-setting and cookie sampling — energized Girl Scouts for the job ahead.
Families were able to drive through several stations, where they learned about “communicating, goal setting, money management and knowing their product,” she added. Games and prizes, were paired with challenges to help girls be comfortable with explaining cookies to their customers.
About 40 of the 300 registered Girl Scouts in Pitt County drove through the stations with their families.
Girl Scouts in Pitt County also are participating in a pilot program with Grubhub, an online food ordering and delivery service.
“Customers within the Pitt County area will be able to order cookies when they order a meal,” Brady said. “We only have a few troops doing it this year. We don’t know if it’s going to be an epic fail or the greatest thing ever. We are trying think outside the box and help people support Girl Scouting, when they are already ordering food online.”
Brady said cookies sales help teach life-skills. “This teaches girls how to raise their own money. If girls want to do community service, or go on a once-in-a-lifetime trip, or earn badges — they have to earn the money,” she said.
Bailey Walters, 15, has been selling cookies since she was a Daisy in kindergarten.
She and her mother, Melissa, who is a troop leader of Troop 1748 in Farmville, often tag team in cookies sales. They were at the rally on Saturday, handing out tips for successful sales.
“Bailey is like the little cookie-pro in Pitt County,” said Melissa. “Her career total is over 15,000 boxes. Her career goal, by the time she graduates high school is 25,000.”
Bailey, donned in a cookie-boss hat, and a uniform adorned with earned badges and pins, said that she loved this part of Scouting.
“The best part is when I set a goal that is really high, and I finally meet it. Just that feeling of success — it is amazing — especially if I have had a lot of people say, ‘That is so many cookies.’ ‘How do you sell that many?’ Or, ‘You are never going to be able to do that.’ And when you finally meet your goal, it is great to see you can do things people say you can’t do — or that are not normal, or easy,” she said.
Her goal this season is 1,200 boxes.
Brady said that Bailey is an inspiration to the younger girls.
“She’s in high school and is still committed to the program. She’s gone to camp, and she’s done all kinds of things because of the money earned from selling Girl Scout cookies.”