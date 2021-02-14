WINTERVILLE — Buying roses for Valentine’s Day from Greenville’s Women of the Moose is a way to double the love — the flowers say “I love you,” while proceeds help those in need.
According to Janet Beamon, past junior grad regent and chairman of the Valentine flower sale, some of the money will go to local charities, specifically those aimed at helping children and the elderly.
Orders placed last week at the Greenville Moose Lodge in Winterville could be picked up or delivered free of charge in time for today’s holiday.
Prices ranged from a single rose with vase for $10, to a dozen roses with vase for $65. A variety of other flowers could be purchased, along with balloons and stuffed animals.
Beamon said that because of COVID-19, sales were down this year. She understands, given changes customers endured over the past year.
“Most of them are staying at home, cooking at home, their partner is not at work — so they can’t have the flowers delivered at work,” she said. She also thinks since Valentine’s Day fell on a Sunday it hampered sales.
“We probably turned out about 250 roses in all,” she said. “In the past, we have sold twice that amount.”
Eddie Butts, a retired Greenville police officer, said that buying flowers from Women of the Moose has become a tradition for him.
“I started buying flowers from a friend who was a member there years ago,” he said. “She’s moved to Texas, but I’m still buying here.”
He said the quality of the flowers was exceptional.
“The roses are the longest-lasting roses I’ve ever purchased,” Butts said.
On Thursday, he purchased a dozen pink roses with Stargazer Lilies mixed in for his girlfriend of 22 years, to be delivered to her office Friday.
“They deliver them for me every year,” he said. “Everybody that comes through the office sees them and everybody talks about how nice they are.”
Beamon said the sale has many repeat customers.
“Once they’ve bought flowers from the Women of the Moose, they always come back. They are satisfied with our flowers,” she said.
Money raised will go to places such as McConnell-Raab Hope Lodge, the Maynard Children’s Hospital, Relay for Life and even to the Humane Society.
“Some of the money will go to buying school supplies for children in the Pitt County Schools system,” Beamon said. “We know that helps teachers and parents,” she said.
Part of the money will also go to Moose Lodge charities for those in need: Mooseheart, an orphanage in Illinois, and Moosehaven, a retirement facility in Florida.
Beamon’s mother, Linda Garrett Harris, past senior regent, said the flower sale is has been going on about 12 years.
“We are a private facility, but do a lot of things for the public,” said Harris. “As a community service organization, we make money so we can give it away.”
The men, members of the Loyal Order of Moose, meet once a week and have fundraisers of their own, which the Women of the Moose help with, she said.
In return, the men help them with the delivery of Valentine ‘s Day flowers.
“We try to keep the cost down, so people can enjoy flowers without having a big, overhead price,” Beamon said. “It is a good fundraiser — we won’t make a killing off what we sell, but we will make enough to give back to our community.”
Even though sales were low this year, they were better than what the organization expected.
“We were excited about that. That is just people being faithful that have bought from us in the past,” Beamon said. “This puts a smile of people’s faces and it helps us bond with the community.”