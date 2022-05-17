Incumbent councilwomen Rose Glover and Monica Daniels said winning a new term on Greenville City Council gives them more time to help residents get the changes they need to thrive.
Glover earned a 12th term Tuesday when she won 854 votes to challenger Tonya Foreman’s 751 votes.
“I am happy I can spend some more time on the council and get more things done in west Greenville, south Greenville, all my area and to be blessing God wants me to be to the people,” Glover said.
“I want to make sure every decision I make is a good decision and all people will benefit from it,” she said.
Glover congratulated Foreman and her team for their hard work. She received 53 percent of the votes and Foreman received 47 percent.
Glover said she and Foreman agreed to work together no matter who won the election. “I want to talk to her and make sure we can work together and get things done in our community,” Glover said.
Daniels, who was first appointed to the District 1 seat in 2018 and was elected to a two-year term in 2019, earned her second full term with 777 votes to challenger William C. Shiver’s 567 votes.
“There is more work to be done definitely in District 1 and throughout Greenville, and I think making a difference together is going to make a difference,” she said.
“We are going to look at more affordable housing and we are also going to look at some improvements north of the river. That’s important to myself, who lives north of the river and other people who live north of the river.”
Daniels wants to ensure the American Rescue Plan Act funding the city received is spent in a manner that benefits everyone in the city.
“We want to see Greenville grow and see improvements in our parks and infrastructure.”
But housing is her primary concern, especially focusing on efforts to help first-time homebuyers and individuals who need to renovate their homes to continue living in them.
“It’s going to be exciting to see our city blossom,” Daniels said.