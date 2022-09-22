...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING
TO 1 PM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
An example of art that will be on display this summer during the Greenville Museum of Art's "Growing Up Queer in the South" exhibit. The exhibit will have a closing reception from 5-8 p.m. Saturday.
The exhibit's Downtown Dialogues in the Humanities and Arts panel discussion on Sept. 15 featured, from left, ECU Sociology Professor Melinda Kane, artist Foster Bullock, UNC-CH American studies professor Sharon Holland, Richard Miller of the ECU Department of Philosophy and Religious Studies, Shane Booth, artist and professor of photography at Fayetteville State, and Stefani Byrd, artist and film studies professor at UNC-W.
Pat Gruner/The Daily Reflector
Beyonca Mewborn
A program for the "Growing Up Queer In The South" exhibit features artist statements and photos.
Beyonca Mewborn
Exhibit visitors chat on Aug. 4, the night of the Health Care and the LGBTQ+ Community panel discussion.
A poster at the museum introduces the Growing up Queer in the South exhibit.
The groundbreaking Growing Up Queer In The South exhibition at the Greenville Museum of Art is coming to an end after a four-month run with a closing reception on Saturday.
The exhibit opened June 3 with nearly 300 visitors, said Museum Executive Director Trista Reis Porter. Parks McAllister, the guest curator of the exhibition, reached out to the GMOA in 2021 with the idea after attending a similar exhibition.
McAllister, an artist living in New York, grew up in North Carolina. The museum helped him develop a call for artworks through social media and newsletters, and Porter contacted arts councils in North Carolina as well as other Southern states.
Over 200 artists submitted their work, some with multiple pieces, said Porter. More than 300 works were considered by the jury in all. “We ended up narrowing it down to a little over 40 artists and a little over 60 artworks, and it's from artists from all over the South and over the country,” said Porter. “But it's all artists who at some point lived in the South when they were growing up.”
“Queer people face both blatant and subtle prejudice and discrimination daily across the United States, and with historic homophobia in the American South, our livelihood can be jeopardized if our sexualities are public,” said McAllister. “For many, art was, and still may be, the only outlet for expression viable for communicating feelings surrounding identity and sexuality, and as queer artists, our work is our voice.”
Porter said they wanted to reach a lot of artists from outside the state of North Carolina because it was a great opportunity to get a wide range of media, and they had a really good mix of three-dimensional works, different textile pieces, sculptural works, photos, prints, and paintings.
“All kinds of different media are represented in the show, different sizes and different styles,” said Porter. “I was personally hoping for a wide variety of work that could really provide a lot of different perspectives about this exhibition, about the topic this exhibition covered, how different artists respond to that or to their own experiences, and beyond that, but also getting pieces that are a little bit more celebratory and cheerful to have a good mix of the broad spectrum of people’s experiences growing up queer in the south.”
Porter said the exhibit is an example of GMOA's aim to reach a broad community, including people who haven't been into the museum before, and those who thought it wasn’t accessible to them physically, intellectually or creatively.
“To create a space for artists who have felt marginalized, not invited or unwelcome in places like an art museum, and to create a space where they have a voice where they can express themselves was obviously huge,” said Porter. “Putting together an exhibition with a title like this could appeal to the LGBTQ community, bring them into the museum, and help them see a bit of themselves reflected back into space where they may not have had that experience before due to being marginalized, frequently left out, or intentionally omitted.”
Including the opening reception, GMOA logged more than 2,300 visitors to the exhibition and hosted two panel discussions with ECU professors and graduates, health care professionals, and contributing artists. The Health Care and the LGBTQ+ Community discussion took place on Aug. 4 followed by the Downtown Dialogues in the Humanities and Arts panel on Sept. 15.
The closing reception is 5-8 p.m. Saturday at the museum 802 S. Evans St. There will be refreshments and an opportunity to meet and celebrate the artists. It is free and open to everyone.
Porter said sponsors made the exhibition possible: Campaign for Southern Equality, Dr. Jesse R. Peel, George Bailey, Michael Aho, Joe Esparza, Terry S. Hardy and Dr. Jesse R. Peel LGBTQ Center at ECU.
She said she is grateful to the Board of Trustees and the GMOA staff who immediately supported the exhibition and the positive impact it could have for Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina.