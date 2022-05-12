The Greenville Police Department’s four-legged officers and their handlers had a chance to showcase their skills for the community during a demonstration and information session on Tuesday evening.
A packed house of about 120 residents had a chance to meet five dog handlers and some of their K-9 companions at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on Martinsborough Road in Greenville. The event was put on by the Police Community Relations Committee, an organization that works with the department to educate the community on what officers do.
Showing people what the dogs do is important as well, according to Officer Bobby Parker, a 19-year veteran of the department who works with K-9 Pepper, a “high speed” Belgian Malinois.
“Letting people know that these K-9s are not just used for biting people,” Parker said. “We use them for tracking, going in the woods we find kids who have wandered off, we find a lot of dementia patients who maybe have wandered some place.”
Pepper and her fellow K-9s demonstrated how they search for narcotics, following their noses to a hidden package in the church’s basketball court. Officers Brad Nunnery and William Groseclose, handlers for K-9s Axle and Apollo respectively, were the demonstrators. The two dogs had different indicators, with Apollo sitting and refusing to move when he found the package, while Axle frantically pawed at the place where it was hidden.
In return, the K-9s were praised and rewarded with a toy. Not bad overhead for officers who are on calls daily.
“We’re daily, nightly,” Parker said. “We are nonstop to the point where we have this many dogs and this many handlers.”
Nunnery said at any given time two or three K-9 units can be deployed to handle vehicle stops, trespassing or searches.
Diane Kulik, the committee’s former chairman and organizer of the event, has a special connection to the Pepper, Axle and their officers. She paid for the department to get Axle in honor of her late husband, Leonard Kulik, who passed away suddenly in 2018.
Initially, she wanted to make some kind of donation related to aviation, her husband’s area of expertise after years as an Army aviator and Bell Helicopter engineer, but that did not seem achievable.
“Then it hit me how deeply we love our dogs,” Kulik said. “I am very active with Greenville police so (I thought) ‘Why not instead of flower donations ask for funds for the next Greenville Police K-9?’
“The chief and I thought it would take a year for some funds to come in. In less than two months more than $7,000 came in and paid for Axle.”
Pepper came along in 2020. He originally was supposed to work with the Probation and Parole Office in Pitt County. However, his temperament was more suited to police work, Parker said.
“I thought maybe I should put money in my will to cover a dog in my name, but then someone suggested to me maybe I should do it now. So I did do it now,” Kulik said.
Parker is extremely grateful for Kulik’s contributions.
“She’s always been a huge supporter of the police department and especially the K-9 unit,” Parker said. “We absolutely love her. Any time Diane calls up and says ‘Can you do this or that?’ we are all over it. You can see that from how many guys showed up tonight.”
Parker, Nunnery and Groseclose were joined by Officer Nate Lather who handles 8-year-old German Shepherd Suny and the newest member of the K-9 unit, Officer Michael Causey, who handles Draco. Draco was unable to attend, as he had the day off.
Of particular interest to the audience were the dogs’ breeds, with a majority being Malinois or German Shepherds. Axle is a mix of both. “High speed” dogs, as Parker and his crew lovingly referred to their K-9s, are ones who are ready for action whether that be working or playing. Pepper, he said, refuses to lay down at home unless sleeping and will constantly walk in circles just because of how much energy he has.
“I take him to the vet and ask if I need to put weight on him,” Parker told the crowd. “They tell me he’s fine.”
Kulik thanked the church for its willingness to house the program as well as the members of the committee who helped make it happen. Parker and his fellow officers, as well as Chief Mark Holtzman, also expressed their gratitude.