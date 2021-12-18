East Carolina awarded more than 1,800 degrees Friday at the university’s first fall graduation ceremony since 2019.
With 70-degree temperatures, the 113th fall commencement came on a December day so mild that the ceremony could have been held outdoors in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Instead, morning and afternoon ceremonies were held at Minges Coliseum’s Williams Arena, where ECU began graduation with the traditional processional for the first time since December 2019.
“This time and moment of togetherness, this time and moment of celebration is especially good for the Pirate soul after nearly two years of navigating a global pandemic,” said Chancellor Philip Rogers, speaking to graduates one year from the day he was announced as ECU’s 12th chancellor. “You stayed strong. You stayed committed throughout this period of adversity, and now you are crossing the finish line at a moment when our world needs you the most.”
Unlike the socially distanced ceremonies held in the spring, Friday’s graduation appeared quite similar to the university’s previous fall commencement ceremonies. Aside from the required face coverings, which some graduates embellished for the occasion and a few chose to leave off, there were relatively few reminders of COVID-19 until Rogers announced that keynote speaker Matt Slate would be joining the ceremony virtually due to a recent exposure to the virus.
Slate, an ECU graduate and Bank of America executive, appeared in a message videotaped from his home in New Jersey.
“I had to adapt to a pretty significant change when I had a positive COVID test in my own household,” he said. “That is why I’m here virtually and not in person.
“When COVID first happened there was a lot of concern that society would just stop,” Slate said. “What we learned is society adapted. Everyone in this room has adapted. You would not be graduating today if you were not willing to adapt. Never forget that skill.”
The Portsmouth, Va., native told members of the Class of 2021 that the feeling he got when he first came to ECU to attend band camp as a 13-year-old drew him back to Greenville to attend college. Although he graduated with a degree in biology in 1996, he has made his career in finance.
“None of this would have been possible had I not attended East Carolina,” Slate said, crediting ECU connections with helping him to land his first two jobs.
Although he now serves as managing director of Bank of America Securities as a senior trader, Slate recalled being told he would never work on a trading desk.
“What that statement really did was make me work harder, make me hustle more and outwork those around me,” he said. “I’ve had a job since I was 16. That is the grit and tenacity of a Pirate.”
Rogers also gave a nod to working students in his remarks, inviting those who had held down full-time jobs while in school to stand and be recognized.
At the morning ceremony, Rogers singled out the achievement of graduate Oswaldo Rangel Corona, who received his entrepreneurship degree in two and a half years, while completing an internship with Beast Philanthropy.
“He took 20 plus credits each semester because he said, and this is a quote, he ‘hates wasting time,’” Rogers said. “You wasted no time here, my friend.”
At the afternoon ceremony, which included graduates from health and sciences fields, Rogers recognized Brianna Hawkins of Rocky Mount, who trained as a nurse at the same hospital where she received life-saving care as an infant. (See related story.)
“Her return to Vidant Medical Center, soon to be called ECU Health, offers her the opportunity to join the health care community that once saved her life and pay it forward to new generations of children in this region,” Rogers said.
Student Government Association President Chandler Ward, who is set to graduate in May 2022, told the audience that graduates will be remembered for their ability to weather adversity.
“We dealt with the death of Kobe Bryant, 3-inch murder hornets and a global pandemic all in the same year while trying to pass a virtual class with a professor that still had a flip phone,” he said, as the audience erupted in laughter and applause.
Following the ceremony, Brianna Jefferson, who completed her bachelor’s degree in psychology in three and a half years, recalled the hardships of 2020.
“I had to go home and do online just because I didn’t have any classes in person,” the Broadway native said. “It was definitely challenging. I found myself not being motivated to do a lot of work, but I found my balance.
“It was very hard to try and push forward, but I just kept saying, ‘This is the end goal. I have to do this. I have to make my family proud.’”
Jefferson plans to take a gap year before working to be admitted into a master’s program for clinical counseling.
Diamonay Nelson received her master of business administration degree Friday. The Hertford County native has been at ECU since 2016, completing both her undergraduate and graduate degrees at the university.
For her graduation, more than a dozen family members, including parents, siblings, aunts and cousins, donned matching purple T-shirts with gold lettering. The shirts, designed by Nelson’s sister, Deniqua, also an ECU graduate, declared, “She Mastered It.”
“My sisters all graduated from college, ECU, ESCU (Elizabeth City State University),” Nelson said. “I followed in their footsteps.”
She credits her family with encouraging her to complete her degree at times when she wanted to give up, including this past summer, when she was sick with COVID-19.
“I wouldn’t be here without them,” Nelson said. “Every day I talked on the phone with my sisters. They pushed me through. They’re my support system. They gave me the energy to push through.”