A school plagued by facilities issues throughout the school year has gotten some good news. C.M. Eppes Middle School is among three schools in the state selected to receive a $100,000 fitness center.
Body by Jake fitness icon Jake Steinfeld, chairman of the National Foundation for Governors' Fitness Councils, and Gov. Roy Cooper today announced the recipients of the DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center, which also include middle schools in Charlotte and Perquimans County.
“As we emerge from the pandemic, it’s more important than ever for students to get the short and long term benefits from physical activity,” Cooper said in a statement. “ Each of the selected schools has demonstrated its commitment to promote health and wellness for students.”
Fitness centers, which include state-of-the-art equipment, are funded through public-private partnerships and do not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding, a news release said.
Since 2012, DON’T QUIT! Fitness Centers have been delivered to 36 states and Washington, D.C. North Carolina is among four states being added this year. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is tentatively scheduled for fall.
Eppes sustained extensive roof damage from Hurricane Isaias and subsequent storms in August 2020. That damage, along with extensive renovations, have kept seventh-grade students from being able to attend class in the building this school year.
Structural deficiencies discovered in a different area of the school last month will force the closure of a dozen sixth-grade classrooms for at least the first semester of the next school year.