A school plagued by facilities issues since last year got some good news Tuesday when officials there learned it is among three schools in the state selected to receive a $100,000 fitness center.
Body by Jake fitness icon Jake Steinfeld and Gov. Roy Cooper announced C.M. Eppes Middle School would receive a DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center along with middle schools in Charlotte and Perquimans County.
Near the end of a school year in which portions of campus had to remain closed due to damage from Hurricane Isaias and subsequent storms, Principal Kim Harris said Eppes welcomed the news.
“We knew that something good had to happen,” she said. “We had been hit time after time this year. Something good had to happen for us.”
Eppes students have not been able to be together under one roof during this school year. Due to storm damage and extensive renovations, seventh-grade students have attended classes across the street at Immanuel Baptist Church, which donated space.
Last month, structural deficiencies discovered in a different area of the school forced additional classrooms to close. The school district is scheduled to bring in 10 mobile classrooms this summer to accommodate those learners during the fall semester.
Eppes health and physical education teacher Tricia Hurt said a video that the school submitted to be considered for the DON’T QUIT Fitness Center told the story of damage to the school and the effects of construction on campus. Despite its hardships, along with challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, Hurt said Eppes has made fitness a focus this school year.
In February, she launched a staff workout group that meets two to three days a week after school.
“I think everyone here needs some self-care and something to feel good about,” Hurt said. “We’ve been really focusing not only with our students here but also with our staff.”
While the school’s gymnasium was spared from damage and is not included in the renovation project, Eppes plans to locate its new fitness center in an annex building that serves as a field house. By August, the school is expecting the delivery of cardio equipment, such as stationary bikes and elliptical exercisers; strength-training machines; and circuit-training equipment.
“This is very amazing to see what we’re going to have,” Hurt said. “If you think about $100,000, that’s a lot of money to invest, and not every school can have that.
“A lot of high schools have weight rooms and things like that for their specialized classes and sports teams,” she said. “But, really, middle schools don’t have things like this.”
Following staff and student training in September, the center is scheduled to be dedicated at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in October.
Steinfeld is chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils, which provides the equipment to schools nationwide through public-private partnerships, a news release said.
“As we emerge from the pandemic, it’s more important than ever for students to get the short and long term benefits from physical activity,” Cooper said in a statement. “ Each of the selected schools has demonstrated its commitment to promote health and wellness for students.”
Stienfeld said Eppes and the other schools “embodied our mission of building a nation of the fittest, healthiest kids in the world.”
Since 2012, DON’T QUIT! Fitness Centers have been delivered to 36 states and Washington, D.C. North Carolina is among four states being added this year.
The release said the new center will be unveiled in the fall.