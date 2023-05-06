The state’s top law enforcement officer and Democratic candidate for governor took time to speak out against Republican initiatives in General Assembly after a visit to encourage school kids to be cautious online.
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein visited Eastern Elementary in Greenville on Thursday to promote the Department of Justice’s family technology agreement, a conversation starter to prompt discussions between kids and their grownups about staying safe online. That includes predatory behavior, scams, cyberbullying and other behaviors that could affect mental health.
The visit came as Republicans in the state Senate were giving final approval to SB20, which would ban abortions after 12 weeks. The bill, which shortens the window for a woman to terminate her pregnancy from 20 weeks, passed a 71-46 party-line vote in the North Carolina House on Wednesday night. Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to veto the bill but the Republican-controlled legislature has enough votes to override.
“I’m very concerned about the legislature taking away people’s freedom in this state,” Stein said when asked about GOP social policies including reproductive rights. “Women should be able to make these decisions. They’re very personal, they’re very intense. They need to be made by the woman, her partner, her doctor. Politicians in Raleigh should not make these decisions for the women in North Carolina.”
Following the Senate’s 20-29 party-line vote, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted that he would veto the “extreme ban.” House Speaker Tim Moore was reported to have told the Associated Press “we absolutely do have the votes for an override.”
Rep. Gloristine Brown, who represents Pitt County in North Carolina House District 8, said the bill will be fuel come election season.
“It’s deeply concerning to see that the party pushing more government intervention in the lives of North Carolinians is the same party that claims to advocate for limited government,” Brown said. “Our citizens will remember at the ballot box which members continue to side against our most vulnerable populations.”
The North Carolina Medical Society (NCMS) spoke out against the bill for what the group called interfering with choices made between a patient and their physician or clinician.
“SB20 is administratively burdensome and proposes a complex set of regulations that are not evidence-based and will impede patient access to medical care,” the statement read in part. “In addition to limiting access to safe clinical care, this measure will also create new causes of action against those who are striving to provide their patients with medical care that is in the best interest of the patient.”
The Pitt County Democratic Party also directed ire at the bill, with chair Molly Holdeman calling out Republican House District 9 Rep. Tim Reeder for voting in favor of the bill despite the NCMS objecting to it. Holdeman also criticized a lack of public input prior to the vote.
Reeder on Friday put out his own statement on the bill. An emergency physician by trade, Reeder called the bill reasonable and something his constituents agree with supporting.
"As a physician, I understand how this is a difficult and complex issue and I respect the views and passion on both sides of the debate," Reeder's statement read. "The Care for Women, Children, and Families Act is a reasonable and balanced approach that will protect both the unborn and mothers. Restricting elective abortions after 12 weeks with exceptions for rape, incest, the life of the mother and fetal abnormalities reflects the mainstream of other developed nations. Recent polling shows nearly two-thirds of North Carolina voters agree with this policy, so it aligns with the values and beliefs of the majority of our citizens. This bill also provides historic funding for child care, family leave, foster care and educational support. I believe that sensible people will agree that this bill is an appropriate and mainstream approach to a very difficult and complicated issue.
"Although I am a member of the Medical Society, my responsibility is to represent my constituents of Pitt County and North Carolina," Reeder concluded. "This is what informs my decision."
Stein, who also weighed in on the Republican push to end a permit requirement to carry concealed firearms. A bill on that issue was taken off of the House’s agenda prior to the long voting session Wednesday, the Associated Press and other outlets reported.
“I’m really concerned,” Stein said. “Kids should not be able to buy guns. They cannot buy cigarettes, they cannot buy beer. The fact that we would allow people to concealed carry guns when they’ve had no training whatsoever? I’ve done those training courses. They’re really important. If you’re going to have a gun you need to be a responsible gun owner, you need to keep the gun safely stored.
“To have unlicensed concealed carry is not going to make us safer,” Stein said.
Stein, who announced his run for governor in January, met with student leaders as well as Pitt County Schools superintendent Ethan Lenker and Eastern Elementary Principal Allison Setser on Thursday. He then gave a presentation to fourth-grade students where he counseled them on how to avoid engaging with strangers or providing personal information.
Stein called the internet a “great tool” but also said that students need to have conversations with teachers or parents as they navigate the web to learn or play. He preached the benefits of having fun in “real life.”
Setser, who taught at the school before becoming its administrator, said that younger and younger students are coming to school with phones and other mobile devices. She said internet safety “cannot be taught enough” and is part of daily conversation at the school.
“A kindergartener literally got a call during a read-aloud while I was in observance and said ‘I need to take this,’” Setser said. “If you ask them to give you their phone it is like asking them to give you a limb, it is something they are really having a hard time separating from.”
Kids validating themselves with likes, cyberbullying, anxiety and other issues are key roots of issues for young people she said.
People looking to learn more online can visit www.ncdoj.gov/internet-safety, Stein said.