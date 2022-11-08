A hotly contested race for Pitt County's District 9 state House seat came down to fewer than 500 votes on Tuesday with Republican Tim Reeder gaining a slight victory over Democrat Brian Farkas, who stopped short of conceding the race.
After weeks of nonstop campaign ads and flyers that both candidates called inaccurate, Reeder commended the incumbent Farkas on a race well run, calling him a "great competitor."
"I just want to thank everyone for the support, encouragement, prayers, hard work," said Reeder, an emergency room physician with ECU Health. "A lot of people helped me out over the last year and I'm really excited to get to work for the citizens of Pitt County. I want to continue what I learned over the campaign which is to meet people where they are and help make Pitt County, North Carolina a better place."
In unofficial totals, Reeder defeated Farkas 15,069 to 14,607 votes. Provisional and some absentee ballots have yet to be counted. The totals will be certified when the local Board of Elections holds its canvass Nov. 18.
While the Republican won the District 9 seat, Democrats held on to Pitt County's other seats in the General Assembly, with Kandie Smith defeating Republican Karen Kozel in state Senate 5 race and Gloristine Brown defeating Drock Vincent in the state House 8 race.
District 9, which includes Ayden, Grifton and Winterville and parts of southern Pitt County and Greenville, leaned Republican for almost a decade beginning in 2013. Farkas took over the seat in 2021 after defeating Perrin Jones, who was appointed to the seat in 2019 after Congressman Greg Murphy resigned to run for U.S. House, by less than 1,000 votes.
At the Winterville Fire Department earlier Tuesday, Reeder said that the final two weeks, when early voting began, were the hardest leg of his run.
"Two weeks is a long time for voting," Reeder said. "I think we want to make sure that people have the opportunity but it is challenging and something I'm committed to do. If I wasn't at the polls I'd be door-knocking, I'd be working either way. Helen Jordan, a Winterville resident, said Tuesday she has known Reeder for years and is a supporter. She said that local races are particularly important to her this year instead of federal races for the U.S. Senate or House of Representatives.
"The way some things are going I feel like things need to be shaken up and changed a little bit," Jordan said. "I feel like if you want a change in your communities you need to start with local things and find the people who represent you the best. It has to start around you first."
Herb and Joanie Reeder, Reeder's parents, made the nine-hour drive from Ohio to help with their son's campaign on Tuesday.
They greeted voters outside Christ’s Church in Winterville, the same polling place they worked during the primary election.
“We’ve actually seen some people who said, ‘We remember you,’” Mrs. Reeder said.
While Mr. Reeder likes to be one of the first voters to cast a ballot on Election Day, he broke with their tradition and voted early in Ohio in order to be in North Carolina on Tuesday.
The Reeders said their son has always been a leader, serving as student body president when he attended The Ohio State University.
“As he advanced through college, whenever he set a goal he achieved it and more,” Mrs. Reeder said. “He’s such a passionate man about life, caring for people. He’s an excellent listener, he’s a problem solver and he wants to serve.”
Reeder throughout his campaign was a proponent for economic development but said that he has not picked one particular issue to champion.
"How do we grow jobs, particularly in the east and rural areas," Reeder said. "That's the foundation because if you and your family do not have a good job, you can't provide for yourself or have that economic freedom, that's the primal thing."
Reeder stood by his support for Medicaid expansion for economic and health care reasons, but expressed worry that the House and Senate might have been far apart in their dealings. He said he is concerned that the election cycle might not have done much to help animosity between the two entities.
"There was an agreement in principle that Medicaid Expansion, it was time to do that," Reeder said. "The House had a pretty clean bill but the Senate was tied up in a lot of complicated issues.
"I was anxious for them to wait so I could be part of that (decision)."
After the results came in, Farkas said that he would wait until all provisional ballots had been accounted for, but that he would respect the Pitt County Board of Elections decision regardless of the outcome.
"I'm not ready to make any final calls right now until I know that every vote has been counted," Farkas said. "We're going to let the board of elections do their thing, be thorough, and once we get through that I will obviously respect the outcome of the race.
"It's really tight. As tight as it gets."
Farkas added he was proud of his "positive" and "uplifting" campaign, calling his term as a freshman legislator a success.
House 8
Gloristine Brown has traded her title as Bethel's mayor for a seat as the representative for N.C. House District 8, overcoming Drock Vincent by a margin of 12,854 votes to 11,244.
District 8 represents much of north and western Pitt County including Bethel, Farmville, Grimesland, Pactolus and parts of Greenville. Brown after casting her vote on Tuesday at the Bethel Fire Department said that her primary concerns are transportation, broadband infrastructure and Medicaid expansion. She also wants to continue connecting with more constituents in those towns outside of Bethel.
At her watch party at La Casetta in Bethel, Brown was exuberant after the results came in. Cheering supporters could be heard and the now representative said she was feeling "overwhelmed" at the victory.
"I'm really happy and feeling blessed right now," Brown said. "I didn't take it lightly. I didn't know how it was going to go, I didn't, but I'm excited."
Senate District 5
Democrat state Rep. Kandie Smith defeated Republican Karen Kozel's 35,988 to 32,107 on Tuesday in complete but unofficial totals. The former Greenville mayor and councilwoman left the House 8 seat to run for the Senate.
Smith was edged out by Kozel in Pitt County by a margin of 40 votes — 26,897 to 26,857. Smith defeated Kozel in Edgecombe, 9,131 to 6,234. The seat, which previously represented Pitt and Greene counties, was vacated by Don Davis, who won the District 1 seat in the U.S. Congress on Tuesday.