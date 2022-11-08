A hotly contested race for Pitt County's District 9 state House seat came down to fewer than 500 votes on Tuesday with Republican Tim Reeder gaining a slight victory over Democrat Brian Farkas, who stopped short of conceding the race.

After weeks of nonstop campaign ads and flyers that both candidates called inaccurate, Reeder commended the incumbent Farkas on a race well run, calling him a "great competitor." 


