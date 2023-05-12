Abortion North Carolina

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, left, and Planned Parenthood South Atlantic CEO Jenny Black speak with doctors at a forum about new abortion restrictions Wednesday at Cape Fear Community College in Wilmington.

 Hannah Schoenbaum/The Associated Press

WILMINGTON — North Carolina’s Democratic governor is rallying residents and health care providers across the state as part of a last-minute bid to persuade at least one Republican lawmaker to sustain his expected veto of a bill banning most abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy.

A visit in Wilmington on Wednesday marked the second day of Roy Cooper’s cross-state campaign to urge constituents to demand that four GOP state legislators uphold abortion access after expressing hesitance about further restrictions during their election campaigns last year. Cooper visited Charlotte Tuesday, held a roundtable discussion in the Triad on Thursday and is leading a rally in Raleigh on Saturday.


