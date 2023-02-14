Gov. Roy Cooper is traveling to Greenville today to announce the expansion of the North Carolina Statewide Telepsychiatry Program.

The United Health Foundation is joining in the announcement of a $3.2 million, three-year grant to provide mental health services to underserved children in six community-based pediatric and primary care clinics in rural and underserved parts of the state.

