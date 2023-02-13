...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until noon EST today.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Gov. Roy Cooper is traveling to Greenville Tuesday to announce the expansion of the North Carolina Statewide Telepsychiatry Program.
The United Health Foundation at East Carolina is joining in the announcement of a $3.2 million, three-year grant to provide mental health services to underserved children in six community-based pediatric and primary care clinics in rural and underserved parts of the state.
The grant is intended to help services reach more children in North Carolina, where they experience significant challenges accessing the care needed to address their mental health, according to a news release about the event.
More than 70% of children with a mental health disorder do not receive treatment and 92 out of 100 North Carolina counties are designated as mental health professional shortage areas, the release said.
Along with Gov. Cooper, the event will feature state Department of Health and Humans Services Secretary Kody Kinsley, state Sen. Jim Perry, ECU Chancellor Philip Rogers, Anita Bachmann, CEO of UnitedHealthcare Community & State Plans of North Carolina, and Dr. Sy Saeed, professor and chairman of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine, Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University.
The event is scheduled for noon at the East Carolina Heart Institute, conference rooms A-D, 115 Heart Drive.