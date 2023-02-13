Gov. Roy Cooper is traveling to Greenville Tuesday to announce the expansion of the North Carolina Statewide Telepsychiatry Program.

The United Health Foundation at East Carolina is joining in the announcement of a $3.2 million, three-year grant to provide mental health services to underserved children in six community-based pediatric and primary care clinics in rural and underserved parts of the state.

