RALEIGH — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has signed a Medicaid expansion law that was a decade in the making, although a significant hurdle remains before coverage can be implemented.

At an Executive Mansion ceremony attended by hundreds on Monday, Cooper celebrated passage of expansion legislation, which he's sought since being elected governor in 2016. Republicans in charge of the General Assembly this year approved expansion, which will offer coverage to more low-income adults, with federal coffers paying for most of it.


