...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Greenville police on Wednesday confirmed that a body recovered from the Tar River on Friday is Khalil Jefferson, 22, a man whose disappearance on Dec. 2 sparked weeks of searching along the South Tar River Greenway.
The Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Jefferson’s death a suicide according to a spokeswoman for GPD.
Jefferson’s body was located by a cadaver dog associated with Loudwater Outfitters about 11 a.m. behind the Dockside Apartments along the Tar River. The area is adjacent to the South Tar River Greenway and had been searched numerous times since Dec. 2 by law enforcement, fire-rescue personnel, volunteers and those close to Khalil.
The day of his disappearance, police reported Jefferson had emailed a family member indicating he intended to harm himself. At a vigil on Monday, a person close to Jefferson’s mother said he also transferred funds from his bank account to his siblings and that he left a jug of protein powder in the Little Free Pantry at Greensprings Park.
Jefferson’s vehicle, phone and glasses had been recovered at the park according to his mother, who said he was seen on city camera at the Greenville Town Common. GPD reported he was last seen near North Warren Street and River Drive.
Jefferson was a student at Pitt Community College and veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He grew up in Williamston and graduated from Riverside High School in 2018, where he played soccer. Friends and family said he liked to skateboard. In the Air Force, Jefferson had deployed to Germany.
A candlelight vigil was held Monday night at the Beech Street entrance to the greenway in his honor. The police department released a statement Wednesday regarding Khalil.
“Our hearts go out to Khalil’s family and friends. This is not the outcome anyone had hoped for,” the statement read in part. “From the start of this investigation, it was evident that Khalil was a very special man who dedicated his life to serving others. The outpouring of support displayed not only by those who knew and loved him, but also from perfect strangers who showed up to assist in the investigation and subsequent searches, is a testament to Khalil’s character.
”Throughout the last month, GPD, with the assistance of teams from all across the state and country, have searched by land, by boat and by air — utilizing K-9s, drones, and sonar technology,” the statement continued. “Despite these efforts, the most powerful force in this investigation has undoubtedly been Khalil’s mother. After all, a mother’s love knows no bounds. It was Ms. Jefferson’s love for her son that resonated with so many and united individuals from all walks of life for a common cause. It was Ms. Jefferson’s love for her son that ultimately brought him home. The Greenville Police Department will continue to support Khalil’s family in their efforts to honor his memory and end the stigma surrounding mental health.”