...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO 10 AM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 4 PM Thursday to 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Greenville police on Wednesday confirmed that a body recovered from the Tar River on Friday is Khalil Jefferson, 22, a man whose disappearance on Dec. 2 sparked community searches.
The Pitt County Medical Examiner's Office ruled Jefferson's death a suicide, said a Greenville Police Department spokeswoman.
Jefferson's body was located at about 11 a.m. Friday by a cadaver dog associated with Loudwater Outfitters. He was behind the Dockside Apartments along the Tar River. The area is adjacent to the South Tar River Greenway and had been searched numerous times since Dec. 2 by law enforcement, fire-rescue personnel, volunteers and those close to Khalil.
The day of his disappearance police reported Jefferson left a note indicating he intended to harm himself. During a vigil Monday a person close to Jefferson's mother said he also transferred funds from his bank account to his siblings and that he left a jug of protein powder in the Little Free Pantry at Greensprings Park.
Jefferson's vehicle and belongings were recovered at the park and he was last seen on city cameras at Warren Drive.
Jefferson was a student at Pitt Community College and veteran of the U.S. Air Force. A vigil was held Monday night to honor him.