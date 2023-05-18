Epps

Jayceon Epps died in a crash on March 9.

 Contributed image

A review of a March 9 crash that killed a 9-year-old boy on Memorial Drive is ongoing, but authorities don’t believe impairment and speed are factors.

The Pitt County District Attorney’s Office on Monday confirmed it is still reviewing the wreck that killed Jayceon Epps, who was crossing Memorial between Third and Fifth streets.


Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and (252)-329-9566.