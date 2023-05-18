A review of a March 9 crash that killed a 9-year-old boy on Memorial Drive is ongoing, but authorities don’t believe impairment and speed are factors.
The Pitt County District Attorney’s Office on Monday confirmed it is still reviewing the wreck that killed Jayceon Epps, who was crossing Memorial between Third and Fifth streets.
The child was returning to his grandmother’s Moyewood neighborhood home about 7:30 p.m. after playing basketball at the Eppes Recreation Center when he was struck in the grassy median. The path is the most direct one from the Eppes gym to Moyewood.
Epps and an 11-year-old boy were in the median when a southbound vehicle braked for the youths, leading a second vehicle to swerve into the median to avoid a rear-end collision. Epps was struck and later died from his injuries.
The other youth left the scene and was later found unharmed.
A spokeswoman for the Greenville Police Department said that it is possible the DA’s office is awaiting a review on a toxicology report to make a definitive decision, but said impairment is not believed to be a factor at this time.
Neither is traveling speed, she said, though the rate of speed at which the motorist was traveling has not been released.
The speed limit in that stretch of Memorial Drive is 45 mph.
Since Epps’ death some residents of Moyewood and the greater Pitt County community have called on the City of Greenville and the North Carolina Department of Transportation to improve safety measures on the stretch of Memorial, including a lighted crosswalk with a signal, similar to ones at Treybrooke Circle near the East Carolina University Health Sciences Campus and on 10th Street near its main campus.
New street lamps were installed on the stretch of road by DOT in a project planned before the youth’s death. DOT maintains the road, which is part of a state highway, N.C. 11.
In March, a crosswalk also was installed on Fifth Street, near the Pitt County office complex, as part of another project, DOT said.