Pitt-Greenville Airport learned in February it received a grant to underwrite the costs of bringing a second airline to the community. Then COVID-19 struck and the need for air service plummeted.
Across the world, thousands of flights were canceled while thousands more aircraft flew with almost empty cabins.
In mid-May business publications reported airlines were shutting down in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and Columbia had either shut down, declared bankruptcy or suspended operations.
While daily flights out of Pitt-Greenville Airport dropped from five to two round-trips daily, airport executive director Bill Hopper remains optimistic that a second airline can be secured.
“It definitely has not put our options on that to a halt,” Hopper said. “Nobody knows what is happening in the airline industry. When things start moving again there are thoughts that maybe some of the airlines will be looking to lower risk options. Having a grant like that positions us well with a lower risk option.”
The $750,000 Small Commuter Service Development Program grant the airport received from the U.S. Department of Transportation mitigates the financial risk associated with initiating new air service.
The majority, $650,000, will be combined with the local money to fund revenue guarantees — paying for seats that are not filled as the new airline builds its presence in Greenville. The local business community agreed to fund up to $300,000 in the risk mitigation effort. The remaining $100,000 would be used for to marketing.
The goal is to bring in an airline that would fly to Washington D.C. and connect with domestic and international flights.
Hopper received notification earlier this week that the deadline for spending the grant has been extended three years, to January 2028, giving the industry time to adapt and find its equilibrium.
“Things are starting to pick up a bit. I would say that right now we have at least one arrival and one departure a day where we are seeing 80 percent full, which is good,” Hopper said.
The other arrival and departure, depending on the day of the week, have fewer passengers, he said.
“We continue to work hard to get this airport back to normal activity,” Hopper said. “We’re seeing growth every day. Fuel sales are up. Passengers numbers are up. Operations activity, flight instruction is starting to pick up. Our hope is we’ll continue to see this increase in activity.”