Taking a cue from the modified graduation ceremonies hosted by local high schools, Pitt County social services set up an outdoor celebration for recent graduates in its foster care program.
Department of Social Service staff, foster families, volunteers and supporters held a parade for the graduates Tuesday morning in front of the Pitt County Human Services Building on Government Circle. Eight of the 11 currently in social services’ custody attended the event.
Social Services has recognized graduates who are in foster care custody for more than 10 years, said Shante Carson, social worker and coordinator of the LINKS program, which helps teens transition to independent living. Originally the graduates were recognized during the annual LINKS banquet, but this is the fourth year there has been a celebration solely focused on them.
Children and teenagers in foster care custody face numerous challenges, said Jan Elliott, Pitt County social services director. The event recognizes staff’s pride in their drive and commitment to obtaining an education.
“As with all students in 2020, navigating the path to quality education, culminating in high school graduation, has been made exceptionally challenging by the response to COVID-19,” Elliott said. “The challenges have compounded upon the hurdles already faced by children in DSS custody and the foster care system.
“This event shows the exceptional pride DSS staff, volunteers, and foster families take in the amazing efforts by these young people,” Elliott said. “Not only in their commitment to obtaining an education, but in the drive to see it through to graduation as well.”
While the graduates, most clad in their caps and gowns, sat 6 feet apart, DSS employees, community members and others drove by waiving signs and balloons.
“We were able to collect gifts from various community members, the DSS board, the Board of Commissioners, Immanuel Baptist Church as well as the LINKS program,” Carson said.
LINKS provides teenagers with the support and skills needed to leave foster families and group home settings. It provided the graduates with gift cards, cash, gift baskets and other gifts.
The Greenville Quilting Guild for a second year presented the graduates with keepsake quilts.
The Pitt County chapter of the North Carolina Social Services Association presented $600 scholarships to Ke’uan May, who plans to attend Methodist University in Fayetteville and Abigail Jones, who plans to attend East Carolina University, Carson said.