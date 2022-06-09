High school graduations and a regional baseball championship should be causes for celebration in Greenville this weekend, but they are also expected to bring traffic tie-ups.
East Carolina University will host the University of Texas for an NCAA Baseball Super Regional at noon Friday and Saturday at Clark-LeClair Stadium. Meanwhile, graduation ceremonies for the county’s six traditional public high schools will be taking place both days at Minges Coliseum, located just off the same stretch of Charles Boulevard.
“This combination of events presents unique challenges related to traffic, parking and safety near ECU’s Grady-White Boats Athletic Campus,” according to a statement released Wednesday by the university. Motorists have been cautioned to expect heavy traffic.
Pitt County Schools said families attending D.H. Conley High Schools’ graduation at 2:30 p.m. Friday could encounter delays. To help reduce congestion, motorists exiting Ficklen Drive onto Charles Boulevard will be forced north towards 14th Street. Those needing to travel in a southward direction should take Charles to 14th, turn left on 14th and then take a left on Evans Street. Traffic exiting off Berkley Drive and onto 14th will be forced right and toward Elm Street. Traffic at Elm and 14th will be able to travel north toward 10th Street or east toward Greenville Boulevard.
Depending on the length of Friday’s baseball game, students and parents arriving for J.H. Rose’s graduation ceremony at 6:30 p.m. may also experience some delays. It is recommended that motorists enter from 14th Street and Berkley.
Saturday’s first and last graduation ceremonies (South Central High School at 8 a.m. and North Pitt at 6:30 p.m.) are not expected to be impacted by the game. For Farmville Central High School’s graduation ceremony at 12:30 p.m., it is recommended that motorists use the 10th Street Connector or 14th to access the ECU Athletic Complex. Charles and Greenville boulevards should be avoided.
A spokesman for the school district said that congestion on Saturday afternoon is not expected to be as heavy as the traffic on Friday. However, to prevent delays, Ayden-Grifton High School’s 3:30 p.m. ceremony may observe a similar traffic pattern to that of Conley.
In general, those traveling to either the tournament or to graduation ceremonies are advised to avoid distractions such as cellphones and to allow additional time to arrive and park prior to the events.
Both the baseball tournament and the graduation ceremonies are ticketed events.