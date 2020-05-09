Tiara Rabah had planned to join thousands of classmates at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Friday and turn her tassel with them in Greenville.
Instead, she turned her tassel with them virtually as Student Government Association President Colin Johnson led them on big screens, phones and computer monitors across the country.
“Of course it would have been nice to be there in person, but I think they did a really good job of getting the chancellor and the speakers all together, and it was still exciting and I had some friends with me so it wasn’t too bad,” said Rabah who had breakfast with her friends in Greenville, watched the pre-recorded commencement on YouTube, then went to a small party her brother held for her.
Rabah is among about 5,000 students who graduated from East Carolina University this year amid a coronavirus pandemic that closed campus in March and sent most students home to finish the year remotely.
Friday’s ceremony was celebrated remotely as well, with students watching a video on YouTube or ECU’s website at 10 a.m., the time when a live graduation would have started. The video featured Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson and Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs Virginia Hardy, Trustees Chairman Vern Davenport, Johnson, the ECU Chamber Singers providing a rendition of the alma mater, and the keynote address from Lynn M. Gangone, the president and CEO of the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education.
Students flooded social media throughout the morning with pictures and videos of themselves watching the commencement, turning their tassels and celebrating in their caps and gowns. The hashtag #ecu20 allowed students to scroll through their feeds to see how their classmates were marking the occasion.
Mitchelson acknowledged the unusual circumstances during the program, which also included conferment of degrees for 3,860 undergraduates and 1,201 master’s and doctoral degrees.
“I know there is no substitute for a commencement celebration in person on our beautiful campus,” Mitchelson said. “We recognize that this ceremony is just another example of how COVID-19 has disrupted every aspect of our lives. Despite these unusual and challenging times, this is still one of the most important moments in your lives, it is still an important moment in the life of this university, and it is still a great day to be a Pirate.”
Rabah is graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Family and Community Services. She wore her cap all day on Friday as she celebrated at her brother Austin’s house.
Austin planned the get-together as a surprise. Several of Rabah’s friends and a few of her brother’s friends were in attendance. Austin hung banners and decorations outside and inside of the house and purchased a cake.
“We can just chill,” Rabah said. “There’s not really much we can do because of the stay-at-home order. We’re just going to enjoy the day, pop some champagne.”
Her parents, more brothers and a grandfather had planned to visit before the pandemic started. She planned to have a Zoom call on Friday with her family from Ecuador so they could catch up and celebrate.
She said the virus has put her plans for the future on hold for now, although she hopes eventually to work at a daycare center or open a smoothie shop and volunteer at an animal adoption center.
Students viewed the commencement from living rooms across the nation and state. Rockford Reck graduated with his bachelors degree in communications with his family in Clayton. He planned to wear his cap and gown around the house all day.
“I do not plan on taking it off at all today,” he said. “I worked too hard for this thing, so I’m gonna wear it to my grave today, probably.”
Reck had planned to have his grandmother in attendance at the live ceremony. Now he is only allowed to visit her through a window since she is in a retirement facility. He planned to visit her with his family later on Friday so she could see him in his cap and gown.
He watched the ceremony with his mother and stepfather and drank champagne with them. It meant a lot to have his family with him even if he can’t have his friends, he said.
Reck said he is still hopeful a live ceremony will be held for students in the fall, something Mitchelson may have hinted at on Friday.
“And be sure to stay tuned for additional plans that we have to celebrate you during the fall 2020 semester,” he said. “We will not let this virus steal your thunder.”
Reck plans to start his post-grad life on Monday with job as a marketing technician in Cary.
Jeffrey Cropper, who graduated with his bachelor’s degree in psychology, spent some time Friday morning taking pictures in front of Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium with his family. He wanted to capture some images at the stadium because it was one of the most iconic parts of campus, he said.
He said the visit was important to him because he wasn’t able to spend his last months on campus. Currently, he is looking at internships for counseling that may open up after coronavirus.
“It means a lot, especially with everything going on right now,” Cropper said of the visit. “We can’t even go on campus anymore ... but I feel great graduating with some of my friends, too, so I’m glad to finally be done with it.”