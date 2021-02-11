A Greenville boat building firm has been recognized for its success in the international marketplace.
Grady-White Boats was one of 13 winners in the 2020 Governor’s Export Awards, which was celebrated with a virtual event on Thursday.
The export awards honor manufacturers for their success in international markets and highlight the importance of exports to the state’s economy, according to a news release from the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.
The export of goods and services supports 412,000 jobs across the state, the release stated.
“Today people and businesses in every corner of the world rely on goods made right here in North Carolina,” Gov. Roy Cooper said. “From poultry and speciality textiles to aircraft components and live-saving medicines, our state is a global leader in trading quality products.”
Grady-White Boats, along with Latitude Aero of Greensboro, was awarded Top Global Reach Exporter honors, which recognizes businesses “that have shown extreme dedication to exporting in a way that has allowed them to establish their businesses in multiple markets all over the world.”
Grady-White Boats, which manufacturers luxury fiberglass sport fishing and family fishing boats, has worked with the Economic Development Partnership to obtain federal grants that allowed it to exhibit at trade shows in Australia, Croatia, and Panama, according to the news release.
“These high-end boats are highly sought after due to the company heritage, innovative design, exceptional attention to detail and award-winning performance,” said Mike Hubbard, the partnership’s international trade director.
“We believe our dedication to delivering the ultimate boating experience to all of our customers and to building each and every boat with exceptional attention to detail is a great reason for us to send this universal appealing message to every customer around the world,” said Shelley Tubaugh, Grady-White’s vice president of marketing.
“We look forward to sending our luxury offshore sportfishing boats to more people so they can create lasting, happy memories for their friends and families on the water,” he said.
The 2020 pandemic was difficult for the state’s export economy, according to John Loyack, the partnership’s vice president of global services.
North Carolina exports were down to $28.4 billion in 2020, $6 billion less than the record-setting $34.3 billion in 2019. However, the state is well-positioned to quickly rebound once the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control, he said.
The 2020 Governor’s Export Award winners are:
Advanced Superabrasives Inc. in Madison County
- C.R. Onsrud Inc. in Iredell County
- Budsin Electric Boats in Carteret County
- Nester Hosiery in Surry County
- Latitude Aero in Guilford County
- Grady-White Boats in Pitt County
- Novo Nordisk in Johnston County
- Glen Raven Inc. in Alamance County
- Nufabrx in Catawba County
- Redeye Worldwide in Orange County
Tactical Support Equipment in Cumberland County
- DGL Logistics in Mecklenburg County
- Sharyn Koenig of the Export-Import Bank of the United States
“Congratulations to winners of this year’s Governor’s Export Awards,” Cooper said. “I am proud of the countless hours of hard work you and your employees have put into making your successes happen. Thank you for your roll in keeping the economy strong.”