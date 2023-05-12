A sea of lawn chairs sit before the stage at the American Legion Post 40 Fairgrounds in Edenton Sunday prior to a sermon by evangelist Franklin Graham. The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association said 7,600 people attended the event.
Michelle Modlin of Roper raises her hands as she listens to the Newsboys perform at evangelist Franklin Graham’s “God Loves You Tidewater Tour” in Edenton on Sunday.
The Chowan Herald
Will and Sandra Askew of Ahoskie enjoy the music during the final leg of evangelist Franklin Graham's "God Loves You Tidewater Tour" at the American Legion Post 40 Fairgrounds in Edenton, Sunday.
Vernon Fueston/Chowan Herald
EDENTON — Franklin Graham came to Chowan County Sunday, bringing his trademark message of Christian salvation and a big dose of showmanship that kept more than 6,000 people enthralled for two hours.
Graham, one of America’s premier evangelists, is also familiar to many as a frequent commentator on national news channels and the head of Samaritan’s Purse, a worldwide disaster relief agency.
Most of the people at Sunday’s final leg of Graham’s “God Loves You Tidewater Tour” came from Chowan and surrounding counties, but the signs on church buses in the parking lot indicated many had traveled from across eastern North Carolina.
The atmosphere was electric compared to most religious services. Four artists played music for the crowd, including bluegrass, Spanish gospel music, and contemporary songs. The musical highlight of the evening was a performance by the Newsboys, whose thumping, upbeat, gospel rock sound brought many in the crowd to their feet.
Many stood, arms outstretched in a gesture of spiritual rapture. Others reclined on lawn chairs, taking the message in. The crowd was diverse, with both young adults and senior citizens standing and expressing their oneness with the Spirit.
Chelsea Modlin expressed the inclusive feeling of the moment.
“We get together as brothers and sisters in Christ to receive inspiration from Brother Graham and hear the Lord’s word,” she said.
James and Ann Withrow from Hertford said their Christian faith brought them to the event.
“We went to church this morning, and we’ve been looking forward to this for about a month,” James said.
Pastor Michael Vaughn, who leads the Emmanuel International Church in Hertford, said he brought 15 members of his congregation in the church’s bus.
“Franklin and Billy Graham … I’ve been a big fan. I’m excited for them to come to a little place like Chowan,” he said. “I’m hoping to see some people come to the Lord.”
As many as several hundred in the audience rose to make a declaration of new-found faith after Graham’s remarks. Volunteers fanned out among the crowd to minister to the new converts.
Gabriel and Derli Moreno came from Chiapas, Mexico. Derli did not speak English, so his brother spoke for both of them.
“I hope to have an encounter with Jesus and rejoice with all the people, the artists, and enjoy the program,” he said.
Ditmar Brady, pastor of the Salem Baptist Church in Weeksville, attended Sunday’s event his wife, Sarah, and his daughter, Julia.
“For me, as an Englishman in America, this may be the only time I get to see someone like Franklin Graham, so we’re excited to be here.”
Not everyone who attended the event was already convinced of the Christian message Graham was preaching. Mark Warren said he came to listen to Graham, but when asked if he hoped to get something from the message, he was non-committal. “Not sure,” he said. “Not sure.”
Janice Sandene of Hertford was working the event as a local volunteer. Her job was to seek out those who stand and accept Christ at the close of Graham’s sermon. She prayed with them and offered copies of the Bible and religious tracts.
“I just love to tell people about the love of God, his peace, and how they can be with him in heaven,” Sandene said.