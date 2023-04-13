The grandmother of a boy who was struck and killed by a vehicle in March has joined others to ask that a crosswalk be installed on Memorial Drive where the child was hit.

Jenica Arrington also said she would forgive the motorist who struck Jayceon Epps, 9, about 7:30 p.m on March 9, and no longer wants to see charges filed.


