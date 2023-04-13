The grandmother of a boy who was struck and killed by a vehicle in March has joined others to ask that a crosswalk be installed on Memorial Drive where the child was hit.
Jenica Arrington also said she would forgive the motorist who struck Jayceon Epps, 9, about 7:30 p.m on March 9, and no longer wants to see charges filed.
The child was on his way back to his grandmother’s home in the Moyewood neighborhood after playing basketball at the Eppes Recreation Center, something residents said is common for youngsters in the area.
Epps was struck in the grassy median on Memorial between Third and Fifth streets, the most direct path to the Eppes gym from Moyewood. He and an 11-year-old boy were crossing the street when a southbound vehicle braked for the youths.
A second vehicle swerved into the median to avoid a rear-end collision but hit Epps. The driver cooperated with authorities and assisted Epps. The other youth left the scene and was later found to be unharmed.
The Greenville Police Department has not released details of the investigation, including the names of the drivers involved and the speed of the vehicles. The speed limit on Memorial at that point is 45 mph.
J.B. Askins, an assistant prosecutor with the Pitt County District Attorney’s Office, said Tuesday that his agency has met with police to review the investigation. A decision on whether charges will be filed had not been reached.
In an interview at her home, Arrington said that she would forgive the driver of the vehicle that struck her grandson, saying the motorist “did not know he was there” and that she appreciated the driver stayed with Epps after he was struck.
Arrington said she does not want to see the motorist do any jail time. “I would tell her that,” Arrington said.
Arrington believes that installing a crosswalk like the one on Fifth Street at Treybrooke Circle near East Carolina University’s medical campus would help prevent more deaths. She said Epps would have wanted people to be safe.
“He’s not the only one who’s been killed on that road,” Arrington said. “I love all these kids around here.”
Arrington said she also worries about the 45 mph speed limit, which people frequently disregard. She also would like to see the short window of time available for youths to play sports at the Moyewood Recreation Center on Third Street expanded.
Epps would frequently play basketball there until the center closed at 5 p.m. at which point he would venture across Memorial to the Eppes gym, Arrington said.
Memorial Drive is overseen by the North Carolina Department of Transportation, meaning the state would have to approve and install any safety infrastructure. Since Epps’ death, new lights have gone up in the area where he was killed. That was part of a larger project to install new lights on Memorial from the Tar River to Greenville Boulevard launched on March 7.
The Moyewood gym is operated by the Greenville Housing Authority. At a meeting of the authority’s Board of Commissioners on March 27, advocate and resident Donna Hall asked that the authority to hire a person to expand the hours at the Moyewood gym.
She said “Jayceon should still be alive” and reiterated statements made earlier to The Daily Reflector about a need for a crosswalk and reduced speed limits.
Prioritizing pedestrian safety initiatives in “high incident” areas was discussed at the March 15 meeting of Greenville’s Multimodal Transportation Commission, according to Chad Carwein, the commission’s chairman.
Carwein said that the stretch of Memorial Drive was mentioned specifically but the brief discussion did not yield any resolution or decision to petition the city or NCDOT on the subject.