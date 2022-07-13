Six more Pitt County Schools are being added to a program that provides after school services to first- and second-grade students, the system announced.
The state Board of Education awarded $400,000 from the federal 21st Century Community Learning Centers program to Pitt County Schools, United Way of Pitt County and Partnership for Progress, which are jointly operating after school and in school programs to help children catch up from learning loss that occurred during COVID-19.
The newest grant, when combined with three earlier grants, provides $1.58 million to support the United Way of Pitt County’s Early Grades Student Success Academy.
"For 16 years, United Way of Pitt County has been a consistent and valued community partner of Pitt County Schools," said Beth Ulffers, the school system's director of outreach and public relations.
"The academic support and STEAM framework provides each child with unique and engaging experiences, while meeting the various learning styles of our students. Our site coordinators, teachers and teacher assistants are key elements to the success of this program,” Ulffers said. "The extensive data collection ensures the program is implemented with fidelity and captures student growth throughout the year."
The 21st Century Community Learning Centers grants fund three years of after-school programs. The first two grants are funding programs at Grifton, Lakeforest, Northwest, South Greenville, Wahl-Coates, Belvoir, Bethel, Creekside and Stokes schools.
Starting in August, Ayden, Eastern, Falkland, G.R. Whitfield, H.B. Sugg/Sam D. Bundy and W.H. Robinson schools will be added to the program.
"When a child cries because they know they have learned to be academically, socially and creatively successful, the program responsible for that is priceless," Nyoki Whaley, a Grifton School teaching assistant wrote in a letter of support. "United Way, Partnership for Progress and all of the people involved in maintaining this program for these children are priceless!"
A $500,000 grant is funding the Extended Learning Integrated Student Support program which brings retired teachers into selected third-grade classrooms to help provide reading and match instruction, said Angie Egerton, the United Way’s director of the Early Grades Student Success Academy.
The participating schools are Ayden, Belvoir, Bethel, Creekside, Falkland, Grifton, Lakeforest, Northwest, Pactolus, South Greenville, Stokes and Wahl-Coates.
"By investing in early childhood education, we will help our young children increase reading and math proficiency as well as build social, emotional and character education skills," said Robin Dailey, United Way’s program director. "Additionally, we will provide science, technology, engineering, the arts and math (STEAM) enrichment opportunities for student exploration and parent engagement events for families."
Students will be identified and selected for program participation in September based on benchmark assessments and other scholastic criteria.