East Carolina University is receiving $1.39 million for a collaborative project that aims to improve access to digital technology and literacy, resources and skills training for residents in 29 eastern North Carolina counties, including Pitt and Greene counties.

The project is funded by the North Carolina Office of Digital Equity and Literacy and led by Leslie Cofie, principal investigator and assistant professor of health education and promotion in the College of Health and Human Performance, and Alice Richman, co-principal investigator and professor of health education and promotion, along with ECU Health and Laupus Health Sciences Library.