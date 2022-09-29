Greenville's housing authority has received more than $2 million in grant funds to build an affordable housing development for youth exiting the foster care system, the agency announced this week.

The Housing Authority of the City of Greenville (HACG) said it will use funds totaling $2,085,540 for the construction of “ARISE,” which will consist of 20 apartments for youth and young adults between the ages of 18–24 who are transitioning out of foster care and have no place to go.


Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.