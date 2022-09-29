...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very
rough waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...Into Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
A Tropical Storm Warning means tropical storm-force winds are
expected somewhere within this area within the next 36 hours
* LOCATIONS AFFECTED
- Greenville
- Farmville
- Grifton
* WIND
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind
- Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph
- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39
to 57 mph
- The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the
previous assessment.
- PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm
force.
- PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be
completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind
damage.
- ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous.
- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited
- Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored
mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about.
- Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or
uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees
are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown
over.
- A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within
urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving
conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways.
- Scattered power and communications outages.
* STORM SURGE
- No storm surge inundation forecast
- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm
surge flooding
- The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the
previous assessment.
- PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding.
Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip
currents are possible.
- PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding
are needed.
- ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor
forecasts.
- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None
- Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding.
* FLOODING RAIN
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally
higher amounts
- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for
moderate flooding rain
- The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from
the previous assessment.
- PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for
moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues
are possible.
- PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area
vulnerable to flooding.
- ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take
action may result in serious injury or loss of life.
- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant
- Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations
and rescues.
- Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with
swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places,
especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams,
creeks, canals, and ditches overflow.
- Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken
foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas
of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and
poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on
moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow.
Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge
closures.
* TORNADO
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few
tornadoes
- The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the
previous assessment.
- PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a
few tornadoes.
- PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to
tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before
hazardous weather arrives.
- ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter
quickly.
- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited
- The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the
execution of emergency plans during tropical events.
- A few places may experience tornado damage, along with
power and communications disruptions.
- Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings,
chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or
overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off,
shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown
off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings.
* FOR MORE INFORMATION:
- http://ready.gov/hurricanes
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT FRIDAY THROUGH LATE FRIDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...A portion of eastern North Carolina, including the
following areas, Beaufort, Coastal Onslow, Duplin, East Carteret,
Greene, Hatteras Island, Inland Onslow, Jones, Lenoir, Mainland
Dare, Mainland Hyde, Martin, Northern Craven, Northern Outer
Banks, Ocracoke Island, Pamlico, Pitt, Southern Craven, Tyrrell,
Washington and West Carteret.
* WHEN...From 2 AM EDT Friday through late Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding
may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Periods of heavy rain associated with Tropical Cyclone Ian
will push across Eastern North Carolina from late tonight
into Friday night. Widespread rainfall of 3 to 4 inches with
locally higher amounts are possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
&&
Weather Alert
This product covers Eastern North Carolina
**IAN EXPECTED TO RESTRENGTHEN OFF THE SOUTHEAST COAST, BRING IMPACTS
TO EASTERN NC INTO THE WEEKEND**
NEW INFORMATION
---------------
* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A Storm Surge Warning has been issued and a Tropical Storm
Warning has been issued for Pamlico and Southern Craven
- A Storm Surge Watch has been issued and a Tropical Storm
Warning has been issued for Beaufort, Hatteras Island, Inland
Onslow, Mainland Hyde, Northern Outer Banks, and Ocracoke Island
- A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Duplin, Greene,
Jones, Lenoir, Mainland Dare, Martin, Northern Craven, Pitt,
Tyrrell, and Washington
- A Storm Surge Watch has been issued for Coastal Onslow, East
Carteret, and West Carteret
* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A Storm Surge Warning and Tropical Storm Warning are in effect
for Pamlico and Southern Craven
- A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Duplin, Greene,
Jones, Lenoir, Mainland Dare, Martin, Northern Craven, Pitt,
Tyrrell, and Washington
- A Tropical Storm Warning and Storm Surge Watch are in effect
for Beaufort, Coastal Onslow, East Carteret, Hatteras Island,
Inland Onslow, Mainland Hyde, Northern Outer Banks, Ocracoke
Island, and West Carteret
* STORM INFORMATION:
- About 450 miles south-southwest of Jacksonville NC
- 28.7N 80.4W
- Storm Intensity 70 mph
- Movement North-northeast or 30 degrees at 9 mph
SITUATION OVERVIEW
------------------
Tropical Storm Ian is expected to restrengthen off the Southeast
coastline over the next 24 hours before moving over the Carolinas
Friday into Saturday. Regardless of the exact track of Ian, there is
the potential for extensive impacts to eastern North Carolina.
Heavy rain bands will bring rainfall amounts up to 5 to 8 inches,
which will bring the threat of localized flooding, especially in low-
lying, urban, and poor drainage areas. Life-threatening storm surge
inundation of 2 to 4 feet above ground is possible along much of the
coast, with greatest confidence in inundation values approaching
4 feet along the lower Neuse River. Winds approaching tropical storm
force could lead to some downed trees and isolated power outages.
Tornadoes may result in areas of locally enhanced damage.
Dangerous marine conditions are expected for all offshore waters and
the Pamlico Sound, with strong winds and seas building to create
treacherous conditions for mariners. Stronger and more frequent rip
currents will also exist along area beaches.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
-----------------
* FLOODING RAIN:
Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible
significant impacts across Eastern North Carolina. Potential impacts
include:
- Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and
rescues.
- Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter
currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially
in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and
ditches overflow.
- Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations.
Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid
inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage
areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as
storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions
become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures.
* SURGE:
Protect against life-threatening surge having possible significant
impacts across eastern NC coastal areas near the barrier islands,
southern Pamlico Sound, and Neuse and Pamlico Rivers. Potential impacts
in this area include:
- Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by
waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast.
- Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become
weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low
spots.
- Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and
numerous rip currents.
- Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers.
Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in
unprotected anchorages.
Also, protect against locally hazardous surge having possible limited
impacts along the Albemarle Sound.
Elsewhere across Eastern North Carolina, little to no impact is
anticipated.
* WIND:
Protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across
Eastern North Carolina. Potential impacts include:
- Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored
mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about.
- Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or
uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are
shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over.
- A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban
or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on
bridges and other elevated roadways.
- Scattered power and communications outages.
* TORNADOES:
Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts
across Eastern North Carolina. Potential impacts include:
- The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution
of emergency plans during tropical events.
- A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power
and communications disruptions.
- Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys
toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned,
large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees
knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats
pulled from moorings.
* OTHER COASTAL HAZARDS:
Dangerous marine conditions are expected for all offshore waters and
the Pamlico Sound, with strong winds and seas building to create
treacherous conditions for mariners. The threat for stronger and
more frequent rip currents will also exist along area beaches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
----------------------------------
* EVACUATIONS:
WATCH/WARNING PHASE - Listen to local official for recommended
preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to
evacuate, do so immediately.
* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and
property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a
safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding.
Failure to adequately shelter may result in serious injury or loss of
life. Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with any
orders that are issued. Remember, during the storm 9 1 1 Emergency
Services may not be able to immediately respond if conditions are
unsafe. This should be a big factor in your decision making.
Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood-prone
area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded
roadway. Remember, turn around don't drown!
If a Tornado Warning is issued for your area, be ready to shelter
quickly, preferably away from windows and in an interior room not
prone to flooding. If driving, scan the roadside for quick shelter
options.
* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov
- For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org
- For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org
NEXT UPDATE
-----------
The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather
Service in Newport/Morehead City NC around 5 PM this afternoon, or
sooner if conditions warrant.
Grant to develop housing, opportunities for youth transitioning from foster care
Greenville's housing authority has received more than $2 million in grant funds to build an affordable housing development for youth exiting the foster care system, the agency announced this week.
The Housing Authority of the City of Greenville (HACG) said it will use funds totaling $2,085,540 for the construction of “ARISE,” which will consist of 20 apartments for youth and young adults between the ages of 18–24 who are transitioning out of foster care and have no place to go.
This first-of-its-kind initiative also will provide life skills training, counseling, educational opportunities, and case management, all at one location.
Due to the shortage of available, affordable housing and the lack of needed support networks, many vulnerable youth who qualify for assistance may not find accommodations and/or achieve independent living and consequently could be at risk of becoming homeless, the announcement from the housing authority said.
ARISE will help fill the gap by developing affordable units specifically for this population to address youth homelessness in Pitt and surrounding counties, the announcement said.
It is one of nine projects in the 1st Congressional District of North Carolina to receive the federal money through Community Project Funding championed by U.S. Rep. G. K. Butterfield for underserved communities in eastern North Carolina, the announcement said.
Butterfield will make the formal announcement on at 11 a.m. on Oct. 5 at the future site of the apartment complex, 2818 Best Road, located off of Bs Barbecue Road.
HACG previously received funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the Foster Youth to Independence initiative, which provides housing choice vouchers for youth under the age of 25 with a history of child welfare involvement.
The agency is working in coordination with Pitt County DSS to offer assistance to eligible youth, the announcement said.