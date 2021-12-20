The N.C. Department of Revenue is now accepting applications for business recovery grants to help enterprises that suffered losses due to the pandemic, Pitt County government announced.
The program, administered by the department of revenue, will issue a one-time payment to businesses that meet eligibility requirements and experienced an economic loss of at least 20 percent during, a news release said.
Money is available in two areas for eligible businesses:
- Hospitality grants for arts, entertainment or recreation businesses, or accommodation or food service businesses such as a hotel, restaurant or bar (NAICS code 71 and 72).
- Reimbursement grants businesses not classified in NAICS Code 71 and 72 and did not receive funding from other relief programs including Paycheck Protection Program, COVID-19 Job Retention Grant and EIDL Advance.
“We are pleased to share information about this state grant program with businesses in our community,” said County Manager Scott Elliott.
The grant amount is based on a percentage of the economic loss or $500,000, whichever is less, and applications must be received by Jan. 31.
Business owners may visit www.ncdor.gov to learn more and apply online. Local business owners may contact Pitt County Economic Development at 252-902-2075 or visit www.growpittcountync.com for more information.