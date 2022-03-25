The Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge is now accepting applications for federal relief grants intended to help nonprofit arts organizations keep existing staff and create new positions.
The Arts Rescue & Rebuild Grant program is available to Pitt County nonprofit arts organizations that are located in Pitt County and provide programming here, the arts council announced this week.
Eligible organizations may apply for the grants in amounts ranging from $5,000 to $25,000, the announcement said. The priority use of the funds is for job creation in the nonprofit arts sector.
The program is funded through an American Rescue Plan grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to help the arts and cultural sector recover from the pandemic, the arts council said.
The local group is distributing $150,000 to save jobs and establish new jobs, in addition to funding operations and facilities, health and safety supplies, and marketing and promotional efforts to encourage attendance and participation.
In total, the NEA awarded grants totaling $20.2 million to 66 local arts agencies nationwide for sub granting, officials said.
“The NEA’s significant investment in local arts agencies, including the Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge, is a key element in helping the arts and culture sector recover and reopen, while ensuring that American Rescue Plan funding is distributed equitably,” said Ann Eilers, NEA’s acting chair.
“These grants recognize the vital role of local arts agencies and will allow them to help rebuild local economies and contribute to the well-being of our communities,” she said.
Officials with the local arts council said they are thrilled the agency is a recipient of the funds.
“So many of our nonprofit arts organizations in Pitt County are understaffed or have no staff and often are all volunteer-led,” said Holly Garriott, executive director of the Pitt County Arts Council.
“It is time to not just rescue our arts organizations, but to rebuild them stronger than before the pandemic by offering this seed grant to establish staffed positions in our countywide community based non-profit arts organizations.”
The nonprofit arts council was founded in 2000 as Emerge Gallery. It promotes artists and arts organizations, educating through the arts, and making the arts accessible to the entire community.
The council also will be releasing $50,000 to hire artists for community public art projects. More information will be coming soon about this portion of the grant, the news release said.
For more information about the grants, to see guidelines and to apply visit pittcountyarts.org/artists/grants/rescue-rebuild-grant or email Garriott at holly@pittcountyarts.org or call 551-6947.
For more information on the NEA’s American Rescue Plan grants, including the full list of local arts agencies funded in this announcement, visit www.arts.gov/COVID-19/the-american-rescue-plan.
Emerge is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.