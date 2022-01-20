More than $500,000 from the state’s Parks and Recreation Trust Fund will help improve outdoor spaces for Greenville and Simpson.
The money is part of $13.6 million in grants from the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources to fund local parks and recreation projects statewide. The Parks and Recreation Trust Fund Authority also approved $28.6 million in capital improvement projects.
Simpson will use $22,500 in PARTF funds to pave a walking trail, while Greenville will use $481,350 for development of Wildwood Park, which opened its first phase in October.
“We are very excited and grateful to receive the PARTF grant for Wildwood Park,” Recreation and Parks Director Don Octigan said. “Thanks to our many partners in this project, such as Grady White Boats, being awarded the PARTF reimbursement grant will allow for the further development of the park in 2022. The Parks and Recreation Authority does a great job managing the grant application process and have many difficult decisions each year. We are thankful for their support along with many other valuable statewide resources, such as the Recreation Resources Services, who help guide departments across North Carolina.”
Wildwood Park, located just north of the Tar River, includes more than 360 acres of land and two ponds for outdoor recreation and water activities. The park currently includes natural surface trails, a floating dock with boat slips, a kayak launch, outdoor shelters, camping platforms, and a sandy beach.
Future development at Wildwood Park will include mountain bike trails, boardwalks, a bicycle skills course, bridges, an observation tower and trail connections to River Park North.
“Parks Planner Mark Nottingham did an outstanding job managing the PARTF application process for the City, and we look forward to future grant applications to assist with the development of Wildwood Park and other Recreation and Parks initiatives,” Octigan said.
Simpson trail
The Village of Simpson, just east of Greenville, will use its $22,500 PARTF grant to improve its walking resources.
Mayor Rich Zeck said that grant funding is planned to be used in tandem with American Rescue Plan Act money to undergo a roughly $50,000 project to pave its walking trail and provide parking for those wishing to use it.
“This could not have come at a better time for us,” Zeck said. “It is nice to get one or the other but it is great to get both of them because they complement each other.”
Zeck said that the parking lot project will pave the dirt lot at the community park on Telfaire Street. The walking trail will run a length of roughly 400 meters around the park.