Four Pitt County municipalities have been awarded nearly $8.5 million in grants by the State Water Infrastructure Authority, officials announced this week, including $5 million for Greenville.
The awards are among the 249 infrastructure projects in 80 communities that collectively will receive $462.9 million to strengthen drinking water, wastewater and stormwater systems.
Although Gov. Roy Cooper announced the funding last week, officials with four Pitt County communities awarded the money said they have not received official notification of the grants.
“Every community deserves functioning water and sewer, and I applaud these investments from the State Water Infrastructure Authority,” said Democrat state Rep. Gloristine Brown, who represents part of Pitt County. “These investments will pay dividends for future generations in Pitt County.”
The City of Greenville will receive $5 million for the Corey Road regional detention and stream restoration project. It involves enlarging the culvert system under Corey Road, just north of Trafalgar Drive, so it can send more water downstream to an eight-acre retention pond that will be constructed, said Daryl Norris, a civil engineer.
“There’s a stream that’s flowing from east to west through the Trafalgar neighborhood and goes under Corey Road to the west into Fork Swamp,” Norris said. “We’ve had some flooding concerns in the Trafalgar neighborhood behind houses and in yards and such.”
Addressing those flooding concerns requires upgrading the culvert under Corey Road so water can be moved faster out of Trafalgar.
“We are not interested in moving flooding from one spot to another so we are pairing that with a detention facility to catch that extra water and release it slowly, in a controlled manner so we don’t have a downstream impact,” Norris said.
The design will provide improved water quality treatment by reducing sediment, nitrogen and phosphorus, he said.
The project is expected to cost $8 million. The city applied for $7.5 million but was awarded $5 million.
Norris said officials are in discussions with the state Water Infrastructure Authority on possible options for obtaining the additional $2.5 million either through additional funding or modifying the scope of the project.
Ayden
The Town of Ayden will receive two grants. Although one will fund a pump station replacement and the other will study the town’s 52 miles of sewer lines, both have the goal of eventually eliminating infiltration, which overburdens the wastewater treatment plant because it’s treating water that shouldn’t be in the system.
Ayden’s $1.6 million grant will be used to rehabilitate a pump station at the end of Club Drive, converting it from an above-ground system to a below-ground system, said Stephen Smith, Ayden interim town manager.
“The big issue is that the station is located in the floodplain and has been flooded several times,” Smith said. When a pump station is flooded, the water is pumped to the wastewater treatment for treatment. A submerged pump cuts down on infiltration, he said.
Along with replacing the pumping equipment, the grant will fund the replacement of about 2,200 linear feet of 40-year-old sewer pipe, Smith said.
The $580,000 grant will fund an asset inventory and assessment study that will provide a comprehensive evaluation of the town’s sanitary sewer system with a focus on identifying points of inflow and infiltration.
Identifying those locations will allow the town to plan for future repairs and how to fund them, Smith said.
Winterville
The Town of Winterville will receive a $400,000 grant for stormwater planning and $150,000 for asset inventory and assessments.
“The stormwater planning grant is going to allow us to study our current infrastructure, help us assess exactly what we have, what type of infrastructure we have, how old it is, its condition, its vulnerabilities’ things of that nature so we can do a better job planning and looking at our capital needs for long-term planning,” said Anthony Bowers, Winterville assistant town manager. “We are trying to get a handle on flood mitigation.”
Officials are especially interested in identifying choke points, which slow the flow of stormwater and contribute to flooding. The town also wants to examine older parts of the system, areas that likely have undersized pipes.
The asset inventory and assessment will develop a sewer master plan for the community.
“Basically it’s going to be a plan that will allow the town to assess areas of potential growth and try to develop a plan that will allow us to plan for regional pump stations, reducing the need for site-specific pump stations,” he said.
Having fewer pump stations manage larger areas creates efficiency and better control of the flow, Bowers said.
It is all planning and preparing and working on mitigation,” Bowers said. “Trying to position the town to make good decisions about improvements.
Farmville
The Town of Farmville will receive two assessment inventory and evaluation grants: $605,000 for its sewer system and $140,000 for its water system.
“It’s looking at our existing inventory to check for any areas of deficiencies to plan for recommended improvements to our water and sanitary sewer system,” said Town Manager Davis P. Hodgkins.
In the last six to eight years the town has made significant improvements to its water system, Hodgkins said.
However, the sewer system needs significant improvements, he said.
Old cement lines need to be replaced so their locations must be identified.
A major outfall (a type of drain) also is located in an area that floods, so town officials want to move it further uphill. Doing so will reduce infiltration, Hodgkins said. The town also needs to update its sewer pump station.
The grant program is providing communities much-needed assistance, Hodgkins said.
“This means everything. We could not afford to do so many (studies) all at once,” he said. “We have a small system and if we were just depending on our rate revenues it would be impossible to address (the issues) as fast as we can.”
The studies will help the community mitigate potential problems related to service delivery and health.