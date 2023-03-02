Four Pitt County municipalities have been awarded nearly $8.5 million in grants by the State Water Infrastructure Authority, officials announced this week, including $5 million for Greenville.

The awards are among the 249 infrastructure projects in 80 communities that collectively will receive $462.9 million to strengthen drinking water, wastewater and stormwater systems.


