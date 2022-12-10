GREAT

Deirdre Scanlon, right, communications manager with Public Participation Partners, places a sticker on a survey asking GREAT riders what expanded services they want. Tiffany Brame, an occasional GREAT rider, looks over the choices.

 Ginger Livingston/The Daily Reflector

GREAT riders said they would be open to using an Uber-like service instead of a fixed bus route if it meets their work and personal transportation needs.

That was the message staff with AECOM, an infrastructure consulting company, and Public Participation Partners received from about 65 riders during an information session held Thursday at Greenville’s G.K. Butterfield Transportation Center and on the Route 4 bus.


