New officers for the Kiwanis Club of Greater Greenville were installed recently by a former Kiwanis lieutenant governor and trustee.
Harold Jones swore in the officers during a meeting of the club on Nov. 20 at the GK Cafe on East 10th Street. Jones is serving his second term as president of the Kiwanis Club of Golden K Greenville.
New officers for the Greater Greenville club are Debbi Wheeler, treasurer, Hilda Hudson, past president, Peggy Shearin, president, and Sharon Hooper, secretary.
Jones presented the president’s gavel to Shearin.