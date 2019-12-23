Kiwanis officers

Former Kiwanis Lieutenant Governor Harold Jones, center, installed officers of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Greenville last month. They are, from left, Debbi Wheeler, treasurer, Hilda Hudson, past president, Peggy Shearin, president, and Sharon Hooper, secretary.

 Contributed Photo

New officers for the Kiwanis Club of Greater Greenville were installed recently by a former Kiwanis lieutenant governor and trustee.

Harold Jones swore in the officers during a meeting of the club on Nov. 20 at the GK Cafe on East 10th Street. Jones is serving his second term as president of the Kiwanis Club of Golden K Greenville.

New officers for the Greater Greenville club are Debbi Wheeler, treasurer, Hilda Hudson, past president, Peggy Shearin, president, and Sharon Hooper, secretary.

Jones presented the president’s gavel to Shearin.