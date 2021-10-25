Former NFL star Tim Tebow, who retired from professional baseball earlier this year, began with a sports story Monday as he spoke at a fundraiser to support people with autism. But he told a Greenville audience that athletics don’t matter that much.
“What you’re doing is greater than any game or championship or trophy than you could ever win,” Tebow said at the Samuel C. Robinson Aces for Autism Fundraiser. More than 2,000 people attended the eighth annual event, held at the Greenville Convention Center.
Tebow, who played football for the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets before pursuing a career in baseball with the New York Mets organization, was scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the organization’s annual fundraiser in 2020 before COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the event.
A Heisman Trophy winner who is now a college football analyst for ESPN, Tebow is the New York Times best-selling author of “Through My Eyes,” “Shaken: Discovering Your True Identity in the Midst of Life’s Storms” and “This is the Day.” All three books focus on sports and his Christian faith.
His namesake foundation, launched in 2010, sponsors a special needs proms at hundreds of locations worldwide, provides playrooms in hospitals, surgeries for children in the Philippines, care for orphans and grants for families pursuing international adoption of children with special needs.
“It’s really easy for us to forget (people with special needs). It’s really easy because most of the world has forgotten,” he said.
“We’ve looked around. We’ve looked past. We’ve looked by, but I don’t believe that’s what God wants us to do.”
Tebow told the story of Sherwin, a boy he met on a missions trip when Tebow was just a teenager. While other children crowded around the missions team, three boys left. Following them, Tebow discovered that one of the boys, who had a foot deformity, had been sent away because local leaders didn’t think the Americans would be “impressed” if they saw him. In his village, the boy was considered cursed. His friends had gone with him so he wouldn’t be alone.
Tebow, who had loved sports for what seemed like his whole life, said something changed that day.
“I knew that I had a new calling and a new purpose in life,” he said. “I knew driving down that mountain that a game didn’t mean as much anymore.”
Tebow, 34, is the youngest of five children born to missionaries serving in the Philippines. His family has received international attention for the story of how his mother, who suffered from amoebic dysentery during her pregnancy, ignored doctors’ advice to have an abortion. Pamela Tebow told that story in Greenville at Carolina Pregnancy Center’s Celebrate Life banquet in 2014.
It was the same year that the Tim Tebow Foundation began sponsoring “Night to Shine” proms, which hundreds of area teens and adults with special needs have attended over the last three years.
It is also the same year that Kyle and Bobbie Robinson began Aces for Autism. Samuel, the couple’s oldest son, had been diagnosed with the developmental disorder at age 18 months. Kyle, director of basketball operations at East Carolina University, and Bobbie, an elementary school teacher, traveled across the state to Winston-Salem to find applied behavior analysis treatment for their son.
ABA is individualized therapy designed to help make improvements in communication skills, independence and social skills, and decrease behaviors such as self-injury or aggression in children with autism spectrum disorder, which is estimated to occur in as many 1 in every 40 children in the United States.
After friends organized a fundraiser to help pay for Samuel’s treatment, the Robinsons founded Aces to provide ABA therapies and other services to eastern North Carolina families of children with autism spectrum disorders. Nearly five years later, Aces moved into its current 13,000-square-foot facility to be able to serve more children, but there continues to be a waiting list for services.
Tiffany Green of Greenville has been bringing her son, Eli, to the clinic since January. Eli, who turns 3 next month, was diagnosed with autism in December 2020.
When he started at Aces, her son could only say a few words, and his meltdowns had become daily occurrences that lasted 30 to 45 minutes each. Green said Eli has learned coping skills and expanded his vocabulary.
“He got in the car from Aces two weeks ago and said, ‘Mama, I missed you at school,’” she said. “The psychologist told me that he would never be able to say ‘Mama.’ He would never know I was his mama.”
Although Green considers herself a Tom Brady fan, she appreciates Tebow’s advocacy for people with special needs.
“They can’t speak up for themselves, the majority of them, so for him to raise awareness for the autism community and then show that it’s OK to be different and it’s OK to accept these people … that’s what we need in the world,” she said.
Steve and Connie Jack of Goldsboro, whose son, Jose, has attended Aces for Autism more more than four years, are not necessarily Tebow fans, at least as far as football goes.
“I was born and raised a Redskins fan so I don’t like Tebow,” Steve said. “But I love what Tebow does. Football threw him away for God to use him where God wants him.”
Chris started following Tebow’s story online a few years ago and was impressed. She hopes his name recognition will be a boost for Aces, which had to cancel numerous fundraisers beginning in 2020.
“COVID took a lot out of it, slowed everything down,” she said. “So hopefully this year will make a huge difference, being able to get the funds.”
Although Aces kept its doors open during the pandemic, COVID-19 forced the organization in 2020 to cancel the annual banquet, which generally brings in $125,000 to $150,000.
Despite the effect of the cancellation on contributions, the organization has seen continued growth. In March 2021, Aces opened a satellite program at Peace Church in Wilson. In August, the organization opened the Samuel C. Robinson Child Development Center, for children with autism, ages 2 to 5, and their siblings. The center, which is able to serve families that otherwise would remain on a waiting list for therapy, is located next door to Aces’ main office at 925 Conference Drive.
Aces is involved in an ongoing fundraising campaign to open the Ron and Rose Bowen Campus on Worthington Road in Winterville. Announced at the 2018 fundraising dinner, the 23-acre campus has an estimated cost of $12 million.