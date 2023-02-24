The director of the Underground Railroad Museum in Washington, N.C., led a discussion at ECU’s main campus library last week about an exhibit centered on the Jim Crow-era guide for black travelers.

Leesa Jones visited with ECU students, staff, faculty and other guests on Feb. 16 at Joyner Library to provide insight into the exhibition “Navigating Jim Crow: The Green Book and Oasis Spaces in North Carolina.”


