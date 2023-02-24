Leesa Jones, director of the Underground Railroad Museum in Washington, N.C., leads a discussion at ECU's Joyner Library about the exhibition “Navigating Jim Crow: The Green Book and Oasis Spaces in North Carolina” on Feb. 16.
The Negro Motorists Green Book served as a guide to safe businesses in North Carolina for African Americans traveling in the state.
Contributed photos/ECU News Services
The director of the Underground Railroad Museum in Washington, N.C., led a discussion at ECU’s main campus library last week about an exhibit centered on the Jim Crow-era guide for black travelers.
Leesa Jones visited with ECU students, staff, faculty and other guests on Feb. 16 at Joyner Library to provide insight into the exhibition “Navigating Jim Crow: The Green Book and Oasis Spaces in North Carolina.”
The exhibit is part of the library’s Black History Month celebration and will remain on display through March 27. Jones discussed local history on the use of the “The Negro Motorist Green Book” while traveling in segregated North Carolina.
“We had towns where you did not want to get caught when the sun went down, which means that you really needed this book,” Jones said as the group gathered at the seven exhibit panels.
“This book was a guide and a help. It went straight to the black community and you found everything that you needed. … We need to learn from our history so that we don’t repeat a whole lot of stuff that does not need to be repeated. So when we learn about exhibits like these, we are learning that some people didn’t always have it easy.”
This exhibit, located on the first floor of the library near Research & Instructional Services, was developed by the North Carolina African American Heritage Commission as part of its Green Book Project and designed by the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. It highlights the Green Book and how it served as a guide to safe businesses in North Carolina for African Americans traveling in the state.
Thanks to Head of North Carolina Collections Jennifer Daugherty and her exhibition titled “Finding Safe Spaces During Segregation,” materials from the ECU Special Collections Division serve as a complement and also are displayed on the first floor near the library’s front entrance.
“The Negro Motorist Green Book” was published between 1936 and 1966.
“Segregation made life very difficult for a lot of people,” Jones said. “Jim Crow laws made it very difficult for people to travel and navigate this country. The Jim Crow movement morphed into Jim Crow laws, which prohibited people from doing a lot of things that every American should have the right to do. With that, our country just kind of fell in a dark hole.
“The Green Book was needed. It was needed because of segregation.”