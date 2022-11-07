Greenlight

The Town Common Bridge will glow in green next week when the City of Greenville and Pitt County participate in a national effort to recognize the work of U.S. service members during Operation Green Light, which begins Monday.

 Contributed photo

The City of Greenville and Pitt County will shine a light on the service of the nation’s veterans during the lead up to Veterans Day.

Starting today through Nov. 12, the city and county and other municipalities will participate in Operation Green Light, a nationwide effort to support veterans, raise awareness about the challenges they face and educate veterans and the public about the resources to assist veterans and their families available at the county, state and federal level.

