...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TUESDAY TO
7 PM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...From 1 AM Tuesday to 7 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
The Town Common Bridge will glow in green next week when the City of Greenville and Pitt County participate in a national effort to recognize the work of U.S. service members during Operation Green Light, which begins Monday.
The City of Greenville and Pitt County will shine a light on the service of the nation’s veterans during the lead up to Veterans Day.
Starting today through Nov. 12, the city and county and other municipalities will participate in Operation Green Light, a nationwide effort to support veterans, raise awareness about the challenges they face and educate veterans and the public about the resources to assist veterans and their families available at the county, state and federal level.
“Operation Green Light is a simple way to express our collective appreciation for the public service of our veterans,” said Denise Winfrey, president of the National Association of Counties, which is heading the initiative. “We encourage everyone to join us in displaying a green light for our veterans and to also reflect on how we, as a nation and at the county level, assist our military service personnel back into civilian life upon completion of their service to our country.”
During Monday’s Pitt County Board of Commissioners, the commissioners are scheduled to receive a presentation on the work performed by the county’s veteran services office. County Manager Janis Gallagher also will read a resolution of support of Operation Green Light.
The county also will illuminate the Pitt County Courthouse with a green spotlight between Monday and Nov. 13. Greenville’s Town Common Bridge will be lighted green from Monday until Nov. 12.
The public is encouraged to change a light in the entryway of their home or business to a green bulb for the week.