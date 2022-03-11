House Majority Leader Representative John Bell, Director of External Affairs Kasey Stevens, Greene County Commissioner Jerry Jones, Greene County Commissioner Bennie Heath, Greene County Commissioner Derek Burress, Greene County Commissioner James T. Shackleford, Greene County Commissioner Susan Blizzard, Executive Director of North Carolina 911 Board Pokey Harris, and Greene County Manager Kyle DeHaven cut the ribbon during the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony of the Greene County Operations Center on Wednesday, March 2.
Visitors tour the Emergency Operations room during the grand opening of the Greene County Operations Center on March 2.
Visitors tour the building during the grand opening of the Greene County Operations Center on Wednesday, March 2.
The Greene County Operations Center
Greene County Manager Kyle DeHaven speaks during the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony of the Greene County Operations Center on Wednesday, March 2.
Seen is the exterior of the Greene County Operations Center on the day of its grand opening on Wednesday, March 2.
The Greene County Operations Center held its grand opening on March 2.
Chairman of the Board of Greene County Commissioners Bennie Heath speaks during the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony of the Greene County Operations Center on Wednesday, March 2.
House Majority Leader Representative John Bell speaks during the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony of the Greene County Operations Center on Wednesday, March 2.
Executive Director of the North Carolina 911 Board Pokey Harris speaks during the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony of the Greene County Operations Center on Wednesday, March 2.
Seen is the Emergency Operations room of the Greene County Operations Center on Wednesday, March 2.
SNOW HILL — Greene County celebrated the opening of its state-of-the-art operations center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that drew a large crowd last week.
The facility served as a National Guard Armory before it was renovated to centralize the county’s emergency response services.
The building now houses the Emergency 911 Communication and Dispatch Center, the Greene County Emergency Services, Transportation Department and the Veterans Service Offices.
County Manager Kyle DeHaven thanked the consultants and collaborators who worked on the years-long project during the event last Wednesday.
“The staff maintained professionalism as we worked through the challenges, delays and supply chain issues,” DeHaven said. “They really impressed me with their professionalism. This was a group effort and I’m proud to be part of that team.”
DeHaven also thanked state Sen. Don Davis and state Rep. John Bell for their work saying, “They supported this effort whole-heartedly, writing letters of recommendation in support to granting agencies and others to make this a reality.”
Bell, who attended the ceremony, discussed his partnership with Davis saying, “We put politics aside and do what is best for the citizens that sent us up to Raleigh to represent them. I want to publicly thank him for his work and effort to help get us to the point we are today.
“Partnerships are key and that is how we have to move forward here in eastern North Carolina,” Bell said.
Board of Commissioners Chairman Bennie Heath recalled the history of the building.
“This facility was providing military services for over 60 years and has now been awakened and refurbished to provide much-needed services for the citizens of this great county,” he said.
The project was funded by $1.8 million in grants from the Golden LEAF Foundation and the N.C. 911 Board. Kasey Ginsberg, director of programs at the Golden LEAF Foundation, said “We want to make sure that when the next hurricane happens, Greene County is set up to have its citizens be protected and have an efficient operations center.”
Executive Director of the N.C. 911 Board Pokey Harris added, “It’s always wonderful to see the collaboration of so many agencies and organizations. We were very fortunate and pleased to provide over $840,000 for this project to serve the citizens.”