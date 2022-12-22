Carly Taylor

SNOW HILL — The N.C. Cooperative Extension welcomed Carly Taylor, a new 4-H Youth Development agent to the Greene County Center last month.

Taylor is a Clemson University graduate and formerly worked as a 4-H agent for the Clemson University Extension Service before joining the Greene County Center.


