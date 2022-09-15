SNOW HILL — Leaders in Greene County celebrated the conversion of a Walgreens Pharmacy into a modern health care facility last week with a ribbon cutting at the new Snow Hill Integrated Care Services.
The facility on Kingold Boulvard is the newest addition to Greene County Health Care’s network of clinics and mobile health care providers serving communities in eastern North Carolina, officials said.
The facility will specialize in adult and family medicine and behavioral health care and includes 12 treatment rooms with space to house another health care provider.
“In Greene County, we have two medical clinics, a dental clinic, student health services, two mobile medical units, a mobile dental van and here we are growing again,” Doug Smith, recently retired CEO of the organization, said during the gathering on Thursday.
GCHC announced the purchase and renovation plan for the 10,000-square-foot building in June of 2021. SHICS is now open to the public and operates weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 1106 Kingold Blvd.
Smith recounted the years he and his colleagues spent building the community health care system in a speech at the ceremony. He retired in May after working at GCHC for 26 years and oversaw the organization as it expanded from one medical center in Walstonburg, which opened almost 50 years ago.
Melissa Torres, promoted to fill Smith’s post as CEO, spoke about the necessity of community health care operations and the future of the organization.
“Helping people lead healthy lives is the only reason we are here,” she said. “Without us, many of our friends and family would have no place to go, they would have no access to care. Moving forward, we are going to continue to develop our partnerships with the community, partnerships that start with the people.”
She continued, “We will continue to strengthen our partnerships with educators, innovators in health care and local, state and federal leaders in health care and government. We are all working to make Greene County, our state and our country a healthier place for all of us to live.”
The Federally Qualified Health Center operates sites in Greene, Pitt and Pamlico counties and provides care on a sliding fee scale for those who qualify under federal poverty guidelines.
Services include primary care, diabetic care, mammograms, farmworker/migrant worker assistance, mental health, medication assistance, dental care and women’s health.
Other sites include Kate B. Reynolds Medical Center Snow Hill Medical Center and Greene Dental Services in Snow Hill; James D. Bernstein Community Health Center and Bernstein Dental Services in Greenville; Pamlico Community Health Center and Pamlico Dental Services in Bayboro, and Walstonburg Medical Center in Walstonburg.