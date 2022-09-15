SNOW HILL — Leaders in Greene County celebrated the conversion of a Walgreens Pharmacy into a modern health care facility last week with a ribbon cutting at the new Snow Hill Integrated Care Services.

The facility on Kingold Boulvard is the newest addition to Greene County Health Care’s network of clinics and mobile health care providers serving communities in eastern North Carolina, officials said.


