An unexpected retirement has the Greene County Board of Commissioner's deliberating on an interim replacement for the county's longtime sheriff.
Sheriff Lemmie Smith has announced his resignation effective Feb. 28, County Manager Kyle DeHaven told the the board at its meeting on Monday. DeHaven recommended the board name an interim replacement.
The board voted unanimously to select an interim sheriff at its March 7 meeting after consulting with the county attorney.
Attempts to reach Smith for comment have been unsuccessful. He was up for election, with a possible primary in May and the general election in November. He has been sheriff for more than 20 years.
Smith filed in December to seek the Democratic nomination for re-election. Republican James Harper, a Snow Hill Police Department officer, filed for the Republican nomination.
Filing was suspended days later and the March 8 primary was been delayed until May 16 due to challenges of state legislative and congressional districts.
“I love this community,” Harper said in December. “I’m looking for the advancement for Greene County to be the safest place it possibly can be to live and a place where people want to call home and continue to stay here.”
On Monday, a Walstonburg resident and veteran police officer who ran against Smith in 2018, spoke before the board during the public comment period and asked to be appointed at the interim sheriff.
Tyndall ran as an unaffiliated candidate and earned 2,351 votes to Smith's 4,003.
“I want to serve Greene County with honor and integrity. I also want to bring community events to Greene County,” Tyndall told the board.
He began his 19-year law enforcement career in Greene County and plans to run as a Democrat on the 2022 ballot, he said.
In other action on Monday the commissioners heard from County Extension Director Jessica Anderson, who introduced the board to Kaelyn Mohrfield, a new livestock agent at the Cooperative Extension.
Mohrfield is replacing Eve Honeycutt who left the role in November to further her career in agriculture. Mohfield said the two worked closely together.
“I've been involved with livestock all my life. I grew up showing goats and pigs," Mohfield said. "I’ve known Ms. Eve since I was around the age of 5. She has trained me well,” she said.
- Tax administrator Stephanie Wiggins presented the board with a collection report showing the amount of unpaid property taxes that constitute liens is $559,680.73.
- The board approved a motion to convene the Board of Equalization and Review on April 4 and adjourn on April 18.
- Approved a motion to accept a conflict of interest policy to receive American Rescue Plan and State Compensation Insurance Funds.
The board will meet again on Monday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m.