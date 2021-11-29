The Greene County Board of Elections office is moving to its new office location at 104 Hines St., Snow Hill this week.
The new office location will provide easier access for voters and more security measures for election officials, a news release said.
The old location at 110 S.E. First St. will be closed starting 5 p.m. Tuesday. The new location at 104 Hines St. will open 8 a.m. Friday.
Candidate filing for the 2022 election will begin at the new location at noon on Dec. 6.
The hours and phone numbers remain the same, with normal business hours. Contact the Election Office at (252) 747-5921 or visit
Mail, such as registration forms or absentee requests, should be sent to GC Board of Elections, PO Box 583, Snow Hill, NC 28580.