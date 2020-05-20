Boxes of farm-fresh produce are being distributed to needy families across eastern North Carolina, thanks to a program that pairs growers with local nonprofits.
As part of the USDA Farmers to Family food box distribution program, Greenville Produce Co. is working with nonprofits to hand out almost 36,000 boxes of produce across eastern North Carolina until June 30.
The boxes, each weighing about 25 pounds, contain a variety of seasonal fruits and vegetables and will be distributed to almost every county in eastern North Carolina, said Jason Workman with Greenville Produce Co.
The program began on Friday, and Workman said 1,000 boxes will be distributed each day through the end of June. Boxes will be handed out at least once in most ENC counties, he said.
“What’s happening today is actually part of a USDA program,” Workman said. Greenville Produce Co. submitted a bid for the Farmers to Family project and won the chance to ship out boxes through the region.
“The goal was to get small distributors or local distributors all over the country, really to distribute in the local communities and we were fortunate enough to do it here in eastern North Carolina,” Workman said.
All produce is bought from U.S. farmers, with most of it coming from farmers in North Carolina, Workman said.
“So farmers are benefiting from this program, we as distributors benefit and then ultimately the nonprofits and then the people that they serve benefit too, so it’s really a win all around for everyone,” he said.
Workman said he reached out to Rodney Coles with the Churches Outreach Network, asking who would need boxes in Greenville. Coles provided Greenville Produce Co. with the number of boxes needed and where to drop them off.
Church Outreach Network then arranged for the distribution of the boxes. Organizations such as the Greenville Housing Authority, Pitt County Schools Social Services and Heart for ENC helped deliver food on Tuesday.
Some partners delivered the boxes and others had organized pickups at their facilities. More than 1,000 boxes were handed out at local churches and faith-based nonprofits.
Workman said Pitt County will receive the most boxes in the region. The number of boxes provided to a household are at the nonprofit’s discretion, Workman said.
Michael Best, deputy executive director and CEO for the Greenville Housing Authority, said Tuesday morning’s objective was to deliver boxes to the more than 200 families in the Moyewood community.
“What we’re proposing to do is spread it throughout all of our housing communities,” Best said. “This is going to be the first, here in the Moyewood community, and then next week its going to be the West Meadowbrook, East Meadowbrook and Dubber-Laney Woods communities, followed by the Kearney Park and Hopkins.”
Pitt County Schools social worker Tammy Stilley said she will deliver boxes to students in Ayden. She said bigger food boxes are delivered to the most needy families who don’t have transportation or a way to go to the grocery store.
Pitt County Schools Social Worker Sandy Cutler said she will deliver boxes to students in the Winterville and Greenville areas.