No matter the day or the time of year, there is almost always something happening at Greensprings Park.
More often than not, in fact, the parking lot wedged between Fifth Street and the park’s shaded paths and pavilion is bustling.
Some residents use the park seven days a week for its picturesque woodsy setting adjacent to Greens Mill Run, a quick escape from nearby businesses and East Carolina University. For some, it is a hub to access the small, clear creek itself, which is known in town and beyond as a place that hides beneath its sandy bottoms ancient artifacts like prehistoric shark teeth.
But many more who meander into the freshly paved lot at Greensprings Park are using the space as a launching pad for the Greenville Greenway, which offers miles of wooded, paved running and walking opportunities.
The greenway, which officially opened to the public in 1995, traces part of the Tar River as it crawls from Greensprings to the Town Common in one direction, and past Elm Street Park and into the ECU campus footprint in the other. There is a much greater blueprint than that for the greenway, which is set to expand even further across the city soon.
That steady progress, as well as the necessary maintenance and improvement of the existing trails doesn’t happen by itself. It takes people like Jill Twark, an ECU language professor who also serves as the chairwoman of the Friends of Greenville Greenways (FROGGS), who not only effect some of the necessary changes and upgrades but who also possess a fundamental love for such places.
“I have been using greenways and hiking on trails all over the U.S. since I was a child, so when I moved to Greenville, I sought out the trails here,” Twark said of her initial contact with Greenville’s Greenway. “Unfortunately, we don’t have many greenways but we are gradually building more, so I am hopeful the city will keep the momentum going.”
With unofficial headquarters like Greensprings Park and the Town Common serving as the backbone, the greenway system is growing and FROGGS is helping to blaze the new trails.
At the heart of that push is a natural inclination to simply be outside and away from the hustle and bustle of daily life.
“I love being out in nature and walking in the forest,” Twark said. “The shade gives us a welcome break from the hot sun. I walk on the greenway at least once a week and soon will be riding my bike on it every day on my way to work on the ECU campus.”
Twark agrees the Greenville Greenway benefits greatly from the natural hubs along the trail like Greensprings Park.
“Greensprings Park is a major hub of our greenway system, along with the Town Common,” Twark said. “It is a visible starting point to walk or ride in several directions and a beautiful spot for a picnic or photo op.”
The vision of Twark and the FROGGS is to make the Greenway connective to almost every corner of town. In fact, there are plans in place to do just that.
One extension on the South Tar River Greenway will go from Nash Street to the West Fifth Street and Moye Boulevard intersection, with an adjacent phase from Pitt to Nash street already underway. According to the city, the aim is to “improve pedestrian and bicycle access between employment hubs, several public recreational and educational sites and health care. In addition, the connectivity to the existing Greenville Area Transit bus stops will improve access to transit.”
Another phase, called the Millennial Connector, proposes more paved greenway in the Tobacco Warehouse district and is planned to run along the existing Norfolk Southern Railroad Company railway from Dickinson Avenue to West 10th Street near the ECU Millennial Campus. It would also include a second connecting corridor that follows the existing rail spur to Ficklen Street.
Another project plans to add more paved greenway from East First Street to East Fifth Street near the recently completed improvements along Reade Circle as part of the Town Creek Culvert project. It will connect the Town Common to the ECU campus and uptown. The city says the project will “provide pedestrian and bicycle connectivity between Town Common Park, the east side of downtown, the East Carolina University Downtown District and East Carolina University Main Campus.
In the short term, that connectivity is exactly what Twark expects to see. In the long term, the possibilities are endless.
“In five years, I see the west side South Tar River Greenway fully connecting the Town Common with ECU’s medical campus,” she said. “In 10 years, I hope Greenville and Winterville will be connected with a greenway running along Fork Swamp Creek and a bike lane along Evans Street. In 20 years, if we can get some federal and state grants, we can have a greenway running from Greenville to Washington (N.C.).
“These trails will make living in this area more attractive to locals and newcomers.”