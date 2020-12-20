The Greenville Board of Adjustment unanimously approved a special-use permit allowing a gun shop to operate in a retail area in Bell’s Fork.
Michael Shreves, who will operate the business with his brother-in-law Michael B. Roberson, said the business at 3740 Charles Blvd. will not be a traditional retail business with weapons on display.
Shreves said Roberson is a licensed firearms instructor and the shop will sell mainly to students in his classes.
“The intent here is to provide people with a safer means to purchase firearms,” Shreves said.
Adjustment board member Stephen Atkinson had concerns about the safety of people traveling to the shop, which would be located just south of Fire Tower Road in the area of SCI Technologies, a fire and security alarm business.
Atkinson said the area is congested and Charles and Fire Tower is a dangerous intersection.
He asked lead planner Elizabeth Blount if she had data on how many accidents occur at the intersection and the potential effects customers traveling to the location might have on those numbers.
Shreves said he didn’t believe there would be an effect because the business won’t be open during the day, since sales will be through special orders only.
Board member John Landrine asked if firearms training will take place at the site; Shreves said no.
Blount said staff had no objection to the permit as long as the applicants followed three conditions:
The business cannot evolve into a pawnbroker operation without a separate application and compliance.
- It must comply with all local, state and federal regulations and laws regarding gun sales and storage and maintain all required licenses such as the federal firearm license.
- The building must meet all state fire and building codes before occupancy.
Shreves said he and Roberson have no intention of opening a pawnshop and the weapons will be stored in locked cages with electronic monitoring.