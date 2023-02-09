More than 30 Greenville streets will be upgraded as part of the 2023 Street Rehabilitation and Preservation project approved by the Greenville City Council earlier this week.
A contract for $3.389 million was awarded to Tripp Brothers of Ayden, according to the city. It calls for rehabilitation work on 12 city streets, which includes milling and resurfacing, base repair, ADA ramp upgrades and pavement markings. Preservation work including micro-surfacing and crack sealing are included on an additional 20 streets.
There are six city streets listed as alternatives in the rehabilitation contract. Some or all may also be completed at a cost of $768,000, the release said.
The council also approved a contract up to $1.25 million for on-call work with TransSystems of Raleigh for construction, engineering and inspection services and construction materials and material testing for the rehabilitation and preservation contract, the release said.
Work is scheduled to begin in the spring. Following is a list of the approved projects provided by the city:
Mall Drive from Southwest Greenville Boulevard to South Memorial Drive.
Cotanche Street from East 10th Street to Reade Circle.
East Seventh Street from Cotanche Street to where city maintenance ends on the ECU campus.
Sherwood Drive from Red Banks Road to its end.
East 14th Street from Charles Boulevard to Cotanche Street.
Landmark Street from Southwest Greenville Boulevard to East Baywood Lane.
Spring Forest Road from the railroad crossing to John Hopkins Drive.
Gabriel Drive from Spring Forest Road to the pavement joint.
Stanwood Drive from Chowan Road to Wesley Road.
West Moore Street from North Memorial Drive to Melody Lane.
Golf Club Wynd from the end of city maintenance to N.C. 43.
South Baywood Lane from Woodhaven Road to Cedarhurst Road.
Micro paving list
Langston Boulevard from Thomas Langston Road to street end.
Golden Road from Cedar Lane to Southeast Greenville Boulevard.
Palmer Court from Wyngate Drive to street end.
Satterfield Drive from Wyngate Drive to Wyngate Drive.
St. Charles Circle from Wyngate Drive to Wyngate Drive.
Wyngate Drive from MacGregor Downs Road to street end.
Adams Boulevard from Southeast Greenville Boulevard to Bloomsbury Road.
South Elm Street from East 14th Street to Southeast Greenville Boulevard.
West First Street from North Pitt Street to South Washington Street.
East Fourth Street from Forest Hill Circle to Hickory Street.
Martinsborugh Road from Evans Street to Granville Drive.
Crack sealing list
Dalebrook Circle from East 14th Street to to Deerwood Drive.
Deerwood Drive from Dalebrook Circle to Kingsbrook Road.
East Fourth Street from Hickory Street to Laurel Street.
East Fifth Street from Trustees Way to East 10th Street.
Kingsbrook Road from East 14th Street to cul-de-sac.
Oxford Road from East 10th Street to Southeast Greenville Boulevard.
Red Banks Road from Evans Street to Southeast Greenville Boulevard.
Regency Boulevard from South Memorial Drive to Evans Street.