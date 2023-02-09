Street repairs

A construction workers uses asphalt to repair a crack. The Greenville City Council approved nearly $3.4 million in street repairs earlier this week. 

 Contributed photo

More than 30 Greenville streets will be upgraded as part of the 2023 Street Rehabilitation and Preservation project approved by the Greenville City Council earlier this week.

A contract for $3.389 million was awarded to Tripp Brothers of Ayden, according to the city. It calls for rehabilitation work on 12 city streets, which includes milling and resurfacing, base repair, ADA ramp upgrades and pavement markings. Preservation work including micro-surfacing and crack sealing are included on an additional 20 streets.


