A fire caused by a candle at an apartment building displaced one resident and left another with minor injuries on Tuesday, Greenville Fire-Rescue reported.
Greenville and Red Oak firefighters responded to Willow Springs Apartments on Spring Forest Road about 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday, a news release said. Upon arrival, heavy smoke and flames were showing.
About 30 firefighters responded to the call. The fire was deemed under control in about 20 minutes, the release said.
Twenty six residents were temporarily evacuated. One suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene and later released.
One apartment sustained significant fire and water damage, the release said. Due to the residential structure damages, one resident was displaced and is being assisted by the American Red Cross and the Willow Spring Apartment complex.
Investigators examined the scene and determined the fire to be accidental.
with a candle being a contributing factor, the release said.
Three people were killed in a residential fire in Bell Arthur on Sunday, and three more were displaced after their home on McCrae Street in Grifton burned.
Authorities urged residents to use caution when heating their homes and to make certain they have working smoke alarms.