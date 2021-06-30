A first-time author who spoke to a group near the South Tar River Greenway this week said she hopes her book helps readers of all ages know how dogs feel.
“Dog Island” by Jil Johnson tells stories through the eyes of dogs as they journey through life and end up on a fictional island. The book, which debuted on May 1, was intended for young readers, but quickly became a book for all audiences, she said.
It spotlights the cruelties like product testing on animals and dog-fighting and the strong spirit of its canine characters. She hopes readers develop empathy for a subject they may have never learned about.
“I want them to understand how the dogs feel,” she said. “It is a dog saying, ‘This is what happened to me.’ I felt like that might have some impact on some of the younger readers.
“That is the main purpose of the book. I wanted to do something that had purpose. I hope I might reach someone who doesn’t know these things happen,” she said.
Johnson talked with guests about the book and signed copies on Monday under the shady oasis of date and pear trees in the Turtle Team Community Orchard off of Jarvis Street. Although “Dog Island” deals with sensitive subjects, she assured the audience at the signing the book has a happy ending.
She said it brings awareness to her pet project — the Beagle Freedom Project. She said it was not until she owned beagles that she became aware of the project and how the breed is targeted for product testing.
She found videos on YouTube and was stunned, she said.
“I thought, ‘I’m an adult, and I wasn’t aware they did all of this,’” she said. “I have a thing with these labs that use beagles for experimenting.”
She dedicated the book to her dog Bella, who died three years ago.
“As a Beagle, you were a better person than most people. Till we meet again,” she wrote.
Originally from Pinehurst, Johnson lived in Florida for 30 years. She worked as a swim instructor, raised a family and returned to North Carolina after a divorce.
She and her boyfriend, David Alexander, a health insurance representative/financial adviser, now live in Greenville and have six dogs between them. She teaches swimming part-time and writes full-time.
She said plans are already in the works for a “Dog Island” prequel and sequel.
On Monday she also plugged a smartphone app called Cruelty-Cutter, which allows shoppers to determine whether animal testing is used in products they are considering for purchase.
“Whenever I shop, I scan my products,” said Johnson. “You would be surprised the products that are still involved in animal testing.”
She said products in the United States no longer must be animal tested.
“But if a product wants to sell in China, they require animal testing,” she added.
Many companies have chosen to not sell in China.
“They are cutting a lot of their income, but they are doing it because they want to protect animals,” Johnson said.
With the app, “you scan the barcodes of products and it will tell you if it is a cruelty-free product or not. It will also give you alternatives, and you can actually boycott the item,” she said.
“It is one thing to not buy the products, but it takes it to another level if you tell them why.”
Johnson wrote a letter to a laundry detergent manufacturer and said, “I love your product but I won’t use them until you are completely cruelty-free.”
Dog Island has a bigger mission, “other than me just writing a book,” she said.
“I didn’t want to get too technical in the book, because I wanted to keep it a fiction story, but in the acknowledgments, I mention Cruelty-Cutter and writing letters to companies about why you won’t buy their products,” she said.
Johnson is donating 15 percent of her profits to the Beagle Freedom Project.
She also plans to donate a percentage of her sales to local shelters when doing local events.
Johnson said Dog Island has given her purpose.
“I’m old now,” the 59-year-old author said. “I’ve always loved animals. If I could stop bury every deer on the side of the road, I would be that crazy person on the news doing it.
“Dogs are my focus. Dog Island is for them. Hopefully, through the years it will keep doing well and keep helping them,” she added.
For more information about Johnson, Dog Island, or to share information about dogs for an upcoming contest, visit www.jiljohnson.net.
“If people email me with stories about their dogs — they might make a part in Dog Island Two,” she said.